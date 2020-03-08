‌Mt.‌ ‌Olive‌ ‌Public‌ ‌Library:‌ ‌A‌ ‌Home‌ ‌for‌ ‌More‌ ‌Than‌ ‌Just‌ ‌Books‌ ‌

By Dawn M. Chiossi
The most empowering question adults or children can ask is ’why?’ That simple question stimulates curiosity, stirs the imagination, and tickles a thirst for knowledge. It can also lead to utter fascination in receiving the answer.
Both the question and answer can lead to the public library. Tucked up in various communities, the best discoveries are held within its walls. With a wealth of offerings to grab onto, libraries not only help people to discover the answer to the question ‘why’ it also leads them to ask many others.
Additionally, libraries offer something no bookstore can claim: They are free to all who wish to access them. Only a library card is necessary.
“Libraries are unique places that really have no equal. Where else can you go where everyone is welcome to visit without the pressure of having to buy something or be a member of a certain group?” Mt. Olive Library Director Mauro Magarelli asks. “Many of our patrons cheerfully and eagerly chose to make the library an important part of their day. How many places in today’s fast-paced world can claim that?”
Located at 202 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Mt. Olive Library is a pretty and pleasant place for people of all ages. Modern, spacious and airy, there’s even an outside area to enjoy when the weather is lovely. Serving as the informational, educational and cultural center of Mt. Olive Township, this library holds many treasures. Follow a passion, start a new one, begin learning new technologies, work, or take some “me time” to indulge in an interesting subject; Mount Olive Library has it all.
According to Magarelli, the library was founded in 1974 when a group of residents created the Mount Olive Public Library Association. “Supported by the town council, the association raised $17,000 to build the ‘Octagonal Library,’ which was once located on Wolfe Road,” he explains. “In 1986, a public referendum to municipalize the library passed overwhelmingly on a 3 to 1 margin. Although additions to the building were made in 1979 and 1991, the original structure proved too small for the growing community,” he says. “Starting in the mid-nineties, plans were made to provide residents with a larger building. Finally, on March 13, 2005, 400 guests celebrated the dedication of the new Mt. Olive Public Library at its present location.”
