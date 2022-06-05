1,000 volunteers pick up nearly 11 tons of trash at nonprofit RHA’s annual Stream Cleanup event 

The old saying that “many hands make light work” was proven yet again at Raritan Headwaters Association’s annual Stream Cleanup on April 23, as 1,000 volunteers removed nearly 11 tons of trash and recyclables from dozens of sites in Hunterdon, Somerset, and Morris counties.

“It’s amazing what our dedicated and energetic volunteers can accomplish in just one morning,” said Cindy Ehrenclou, Executive Director of the nonprofit watershed watchdog. “We thank them all so much for making the Upper Raritan River watershed a cleaner place, and for helping to protect downstream communities and wildlife.”

Zak Kircher, RHA’s Stream Cleanup coordinator, said about 50 miles of waterfront along streams, rivers, lakes, and reservoirs within the watershed were spruced up and cleared of harmful trash and debris. Volunteers filled 650 trash bags and 330 recycling bags with a variety of items, mostly plastics.

All told, over 36,000 items were picked up, including:

5,750 plastic bottles

3,562 plastic bags

8,000 plastic wrappers

2,500 plastic bottle caps

1,200 takeout food containers

2,000 drink cups/lids

700 straws

330 balloons

40 tires

6,600 cigarette butts

700 face masks

250 disposable gloves

2,600 glass bottles

Other trash included car parts, roof shingles, diapers, pieces of a tree house, a plastic toy chain saw, a toy shovel, and an assortment of balls used in various sports.

“In addition to littering our landscapes, many of these items would have washed downstream, eventually into the Raritan Bay and Atlantic Ocean,” noted Ehrenclou. “In the water, pieces of plastic are often mistaken by marine creatures for food, causing injury or death. The Stream Cleanup has helped make the environment safer for fish, turtles, dolphins, whales, seals, and other animals.”

Stream Cleanup volunteers included individuals, families, scout troops, churches, businesses, civic organizations, schools, and municipal leaders.

One notable volunteer this year was Congressman Tom Malinowski, who picked up trash with a group in Raritan Township, Hunterdon County.

“I’m inspired by the dedication of so many volunteers in our district to protect New Jersey’s beautiful waterways and open spaces,” said Malinowski. “My team and I were happy to lend a hand in this year’s stream cleanup alongside the Raritan Headwaters Association, and I look forward to the work we are going to keep doing together.” Malinowski’s district includes all of Hunterdon County and parts of Somerset, Morris, Warren, Union, and Essex.

One longtime Stream Cleanup volunteer is Bedminster Mayor Larry Jacobs, who worked with a group to clean up the township’s River Road Park.

“I am impressed that the Stream Cleanup brings out so many folks who travel from across the state to spend their Saturday morning removing trash from the banks of the North Branch of the Raritan,” said Jacobs. “The dedication of the volunteers is inspiring, and I hope that we can all commit to the spirit of improving the quality of our waterways throughout the year.

I would like to thank RHA for organizing the cleanup,” added Jacobs, “and thank the chair of the Bedminster Environmental Commission, Dawn March, for coordinating the efforts at River Road Park.”