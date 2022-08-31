14th Annual Taste of Roxbury 2022

The Roxbury Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce details for the 14th Annual Taste of Roxbury. How would you like to eat a delicious variety of food served from more than a dozen local restaurants all at one location? Plus enjoy dessert from an extensive range of local places. You can even begin eating with dessert if you prefer, or keep alternating back and forth. It’s your choice! Eat what you want, in any order you want and then go back for more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste food from a wide variety of restaurants from the Roxbury area for less than a night out would normally cost. Take advantage of this great opportunity to have an evening out, taste and enjoy unlimited portions of delicious food, learn about local restaurants and socialize with people from your area, all while helping to support your community. This is simply the best way to taste foods from restaurants you haven’t been to and see what they have to offer, plus taste some new dishes from your favorite places.

Participating restaurants will have the opportunity to share with you their coupons, discounts, door prizes and giveaways. Attendees can support local students by purchasing refreshments at their table. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated back to the local community.

DJ Dave from MixMaster DJs will be back again! If you’ve been to this event before, you know that Dave makes the evening a lot of fun. He has even more fun ideas planned for this year! Plus there will be door prizes and coupons. You’ll also have the chance to meet the owners or representatives from each food place so you can learn more about their establishment. Pick up some menus while you’re there. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

If you’re looking for some new ideas of where you can eat out, or places to stop by for dessert, this event is for you. Of course our local favorites will be there too! View the list of participants at http://roxburynjchamber.org/taste.

The list continues to grow, so check back often! You can also track details on Facebook’s 14th Annual Taste of Roxbury.

This is an event that comes full circle to benefit everyone involved, including the attendees. Restaurants get to show case their delicious food while attendees get to sample foods from a wide variety of local places and eat as much as they want (including dessert!). Then in the following weeks, many organizations and charities in our community will receive large donations to support their efforts and needs.

The Recreation Department building at Horseshoe Lake provides a large venue and large parking lots. We’ll have plenty of room for all of the restaurants, as well as ample seating for attendees. Support us this year for even more restaurants, more food, more seating and more fun!

This year’s Taste of Roxbury will take place on Monday, September 12th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Horseshoe Lake in Succasunna. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance for proper planning. Purchase online at http://roxburynjchamber.org/taste or in person for cash or check at the Roxbury Recreation Department located at Horseshoe Lake, 72 Eyland Ave in Succasunna.

Other locations will be listed on our website. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the event.

This year’s Taste of Roxbury is already looking to be the best one yet! We hope to see you there. For more information contact Pam Smith at PamSmith@RoxburyNJChamber.org or call 973-770-0740.