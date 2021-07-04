2021 Morris County Psychological Association Announces Award Winners 

The Morris County Psychological Association offers an annual Psychology Award open to all high school students in Morris County who are taking classes related to the behavioral sciences. Classes include psychology, human and/or animal behavior, child development, and sociology. The purpose of the award is to stimulate and encourage the study of the behavioral sciences among high school students.

Students submitted papers previously written as part of their regular course work. Each entry was judged independently by three doctoral level psychologists on a set of nine criteria, including:

Awareness of social and cultural issues in the behavioral sciences

Awareness of theoretical and technical issues in the study of behavioral sciences

Clarity of written expression

Originality of the study

Twenty-three students from seven different Morris County schools submitted entries, which were then judged by twenty-three psychologists. There were three top scores, which were the 2021 winners, and four additional exceptional entries which were given honorable mention.

The winners, honorable mention awardees, their teachers, and their parents attended an awards reception via zoom at on June 2, 2021. The winners were:

FIRST PLACE WINNER:

Ashil Amin of Hackettstown, West Morris Central High School, teacher Victoria Hallett

An investigation into the effect of arbitrary anchors on estimation capabilities

SECOND PLACE WINNER:

Lily Tran of Flanders, Mount Olive High School, teacher Scott Phillips

The Study of Social Media and its Influence on Information Seeking Behavior in New Jersey Adolescents

THIRD PLACE WINNER:

Lily Alai of Long Valley, West Morris Central High School, teacher Erin Feltmann

Running Happy: In My Body or In My Mind?

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Vincent Jiang of Long Valley, West Morris Central High School, teacher Victoria Hallett

The Effects of Anchoring Bias on Perception of the Severity of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Alyssa Bruno of Chester, West Morris Mendham High School, teacher Jennifer Brown

An Experiment to Investigate the Effect of Encoding on the Number of Accurately Recalled Words

Apolline Gaspers of Chester, West Morris Mendham High School, teacher Jennifer Brown

An Experiment to Investigate the Effect of Acute Aerobic Exercise on the Accuracy of Keywords Recalled

Shreya Joshi of Rockaway, Morris Knolls High School, teacher John Hrynyk

An Investigation on the Influence of Framing on Cognitive Bias

Judges were Drs. Michael Zito, Joshua Zavin, Jayne Schachter, Aaron Welt, Nancy Sidhu, Hayley Hirschmann, Morgan Murray, Randy Bressler, Brenda Stepak, Sarah Dougherty, Carly Orenstein, Paul Yampolsky, Marc Gironda, Beverly Tignor, Rhonda Allen, Marilyn Lyga, Francine Rosenberg; Isabel Lerman, Debra Roelke, Zachary Infantolino, Corrine Kalafut, Lisa Hahn, Ashley Gorman

The Psychology Awards Committee members were Drs. Aaron Welt, Lauren Becker, Nancy Sidhu, and Susan Neigher (chair)

For more information, please visit the MCPA website, www.mcpanj.com.