28th Annual Easter Bunny Express Coming Soon

Celebrate the return of Spring with a ride on the “Easter Bunny Express”, a 10-mile, 45-minute round trip excursion from Whippany to Roseland with the Easter Bunny onboard. Tickets for this annual Easter tradition make great gifts for the kids and the entire family.

Train rides are scheduled for Saturday, April 4; Sunday, April 5 and Saturday, April 11, 2020 with departures at 1, 2, 3 & 4 PM, Rain, Snow or Shine.

The Whippany Railway Museum is located at 1 Railroad Plaza, at the Intersection of Route 10 West & Whippany Road in Whippany.

Tickets cost Adult: $17.00 Child (under 12): $12.00 Infants (1 year and under): Free (*NOTE: Train Fare includes admission to Museum Building & grounds)

Order your tickets online with a credit card up to two hours prior to departure. tickets tend to sell out quickly. Any unsold tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the rides at the onsite ticket office. Cash Only – No credit cards on day of ride.

For Tickets and More Info visit www.WhippanyRailwayMuseum.net or Call: 973-887-8177.