4 tips to help juggle difficult family schedules

(BPT) – Due to the coronavirus’ impact on our daily routines, we’re juggling more than ever. From complex school schedules, to working and living in the same place – it can be difficult to control what’s on our plates.

In this environment, small steps to improve safety and get organized will make a world of difference. As you navigate school carpools and working remote, consider these recommendations to master the days ahead.

Use Sunday to map out your week’s meals and wardrobe

From meal prep to outfit prep, taking time at the beginning of the week to plan Monday-Friday will give you time back. To stay organized, consider purchasing five different color stickers, each to represent one day of the week. After making five days’ worth of lunches or hanging up outfits, stick on the designated sticker.

Take steps to implement long-lasting safety

For confidence and control on the road, upgrade your most critical piece of safety equipment – your tires. According to a recent study by Michelin, 70% of parents are opting to drive their kids to school instead of having them take the bus. Additionally, 39% of parents are practicing more car maintenance, knowing they’ll be on the roads more.

To elevate your vehicle’s safety and performance in any weather, consider the new Michelin CrossClimate 2. This tire stops shorter in dry and wet conditions than competitors and lasts up to 15,000 miles longer. For most drivers, that’s an additional year of use – whether at the school drop-off line or racing to extracurriculars.

Utilize cleaning hacks to save time

Instead of a cumbersome cleaning session once a week, clean the house little by little. In fact, you can use products you have lying around the house in unique ways to limit additional trips to the store. For instance, polish chrome and stainless steel fixtures with shaving cream, as recommended in a recent article on apartmenttherapy.com, or use bleach pens to easily remove dirt from grout. By cleaning daily a small amount, you’ll save time and live in a cleaner, healthier home.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself

With many parents and caregivers taking on more roles and responsibilities, it is important that they take time for themselves. It can appear to be contradictory; however, technology can help with disconnecting quickly and easily. Take a walk while listening to a favorite podcast, use FaceTime to “see” a friend or download a mindfulness app, which can help your brain stay focused and help diffuse stress. Whether it’s time you can squeeze in-between daily tasks or an extra hour you take before the rest of the house wakes up, hold yourself accountable to these virtual self-appointments by adding them to your calendar.