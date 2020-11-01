5 Tips for Thanking Your Heroes this Holiday Season

(StatePoint) Those who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others are rarely in it for recognition. However, in this especially challenging year, the holiday season is a perfect time to not just show these selfless people your appreciation, but also take inspiration from their kindness. Here are five simple ways to thank the everyday heroes in your life.

1. Send a unique care package. Even if you can’t share your appreciation in person, you can still say thanks with a care package filled with goodies you know your recipient loves. Start with special holiday treats, then add personalized items. If your recipient enjoys cooking and baking, you might include a handwritten recipe card. For those who love doodling or writing to-do lists, a lovely journal and a set of long-lasting G2 gel ink pens from Pilot are a great pair. Available in more than 25 ink colors, your recipient will be able to color-code tasks or sketch lively bullet journal spreads with ease. Snag a pack for yourself and write a thoughtful note to accompany the gift.

2. Make a donation in their honor. Consider thanking those often unsung heroes doing the hard work of keeping our communities strong by making a donation to a charity close to their heart. In these uncertain times, many such organizations are in particular need of financial support. Whether it’s an animal shelter in a region affected by natural disaster, a food bank, or a nonprofit that offers support to essential workers, take a cue from the giving folks around you.

3. Give thanks to someone who always gives back. We all know someone who goes beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to help make the world a better place. Let them know just how much their work is valued by nominating them for the G2 Overachievers Grant. For the fifth year, the grant is recognizing individuals making measurable differences in the lives of others. One exceptional overachiever will be awarded $100,000 to help continue their charitable works and broaden their positive impact. Visit G2Overachievers.com before November 15 to learn more and submit your handwritten nomination. It’s a meaningful way to celebrate someone’s passion for giving and show the impact of their hard work.

4. Give the gift of relaxation. Give those always in the service of others an excuse to practice some self-care. Whether it’s an at-home spa kit, a new book to curl up with, or a nice bottle of wine, some of the most welcome gifts are those that give someone a chance to unwind.

5. Write a thank you note. There is something so personal about putting pen to paper. In this digital age of emails and texts, a heartfelt, handwritten letter or card can become a true keepsake. With the right tools, it’s easy to let your feelings flow and craft a meaningful message. So, pick up some nice stationery and a smooth, vibrant G2 gel ink pen to let your loved ones know just how much you appreciate them.

For those who kept our communities strong during this difficult year, let the holiday season be your opportunity to give thanks and give back.