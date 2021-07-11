7 Tips for Planning an Extended Vacation

(Family Features) If you’re making the most of this year’s vacation by planning an extra-long trip, you’re not alone. Whether it’s extra vacation days that accumulated due to pandemic restrictions or pent-up desire for a change of scenery (or both), travelers are planning longer getaways.

In fact, Vrbo data indicates travelers are 34% more likely to book a stay of at least seven nights and 31% less likely to book a three-night stay this summer.

“After a year of storing away vacation days, this summer is quickly shaping up to be the season of PTO for many employees,” said Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert.

If you’re considering an extended getaway, consider these tips help ensure your trip meets your expectations.

1. Adjust your budget to accommodate the needs of a longer trip. A longer getaway obviously means more days of lodging and more meals away from home, but don’t forget to account for other costs that come with an extended vacation like more days of parking at the airport and more entertainment expenses as a result of those extra days you’ll get to fill with fun.

2. Choose a destination where you’ll find plenty to explore and enjoy over an extended period. Popular options this season on Vrbo include Outer Banks, North Carolina; Oak Island and Southport, North Carolina; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island, Delaware; and Jersey Shore, New Jersey. All of these coastal destinations offer a mix of entertainment and relaxation for a chance to truly refresh and recharge.

3. Create an itinerary, even if it’s loosely outlined, so you can make the best use of your vacation days. Keep an eye on the weather as you plan which days to spend on the beach or at the pool and when it might be better to see some sights indoors. Try to build in activities that appeal to each member of your travel party and aim for a balance between adventure and relaxation.

4. Look for extended-stay amenities that offer convenience for your trip. When you’re away for a longer period of time, look for amenities that make your time more comfortable, like kitchens where you can prepare some of your meals.

5. Shop for discounts to make a longer stay more affordable. For example, some Vrbo hosts offer discounts for new listings as well as week- or month-long stays. Travelers can use filters to find these discounted properties when searching for a place to stay.

6. Avoid overpacking for an extended getaway. You may be tempted to pack extra clothes and other belongings, but that can weigh you down. Instead, choose outfits you can mix and match, and look for accommodations with laundry facilities so you can wash and re-wear clothing.

7. Make arrangements to ensure your home life is in order. Being away for an extended period may mean a little extra work to maintain things back home. For example, you may need to arrange for someone to water your plants, take care of your pets, check your mail and receive deliveries.

