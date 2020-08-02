9 Ways to Become a Weather Expert

Weather impacts a range of decisions we make throughout the day, from what to wear, whether to bring an umbrella, when to head out for a jog, or even if you should evacuate the area in an emergency.

Having access to the most accurate weather forecasts, news and information, and being able to make sense of it, is essential. That’s why the experts at AccuWeather are sharing nine ways to use their newly designed app to enhance your life:

Don’t get caught in the rain. Going for a jog? Avoid getting caught in the rain by checking AccuWeather MinuteCast, the app’s minute-by-minute precipitation forecast in your location for up to the next two hours.

Plan ahead. Planning ahead? AccuWeather provides weather forecasts 45 days out, including historic and trend data breakdowns for each day, giving you a holistic view into the future and the peace of mind to plan that camping trip or to set your outdoor wedding date.

Know right away. Get informed automatically of what you need to know and when you need to know it with push notifications. Opt in to receive real-time severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) and other sources, which can help protect you and your family from weather emergencies. AccuWeather’s mobile apps process NWS severe weather alerts faster than any other source, which is critical when lives are on the line and every second counts.

Manage allergies. Don’t let seasonal allergies ruin your weekend. The app’s Allergy Outlook displays daily projections of common allergens in a single, scroll-free list, so you can decide whether to skip that Saturday afternoon picnic in favor of something indoors.

Be productive. Outdoors and on the job? Let your crew know if they need to layer up with the help of the exclusive AccuWeather RealFeel. Combining temperature, plus additional factors such as wind speed and humidity, precipitation, cloud cover and sun intensity, this feature provides a proprietary measure of exactly how the air feels outdoors specific to where you’re positioned, so you can keep your worksite productive, protected and comfortable.

Get historical. A Location Search feature allows you to check historical weather trends and long-term projections in any given destination, so you can start dreaming about your next vacation as soon as you book a ticket. You can even save your ‘Favorites’ and ‘Recent’ locations for easy access to weather forecasts at work, home and school, or track the local weather of loved ones.

Catch sunrise. Want to catch that beautiful sunrise on the last day of your beach vacation? The app’s Today’s Details section lets you know exactly when the sun will rise and set each day, as well as how long each day and night will last.

Stay safe behind the wheel. Plan in advance to avoid inclement winter driving by using the 5-Day Precipitation Outlook and the 24-Hour Snowfall Forecast located on one map screen. The map includes a range of additional features, including Radar, Satellite and Temperature Contour, so you can understand all conditions at play.

Be prepared. If you live in an area regularly impacted by severe weather events, utilize AccuWeather’s video content, weather trends articles and tips curated to help you adequately prepare for a variety of catastrophic events.

To download the app or learn more, check the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“With accurate information, you can gain the confidence you need to make better informed decisions for your life, business and family’s safety,” said Kurt Fulepp, AccuWeather global chief product officer, who led development of the app.

PHOTO SOURCE: (c) Carlos Santiago on Unsplash