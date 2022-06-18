A Gap Year Backpacking Trip Leads to a Lifetime Purpose Discovery for Mendham Woman

By Steve Sears

In 2005, Maggie Doyne was an 18-year-old West Morris Mendham High School senior, looking at and visiting colleges she sought to attend.

“I played sports – soccer, lacrosse, and I ran track and played basketball – and I, like everyone else, was working really hard at school, and academics were really important,” Doyne says. “I did the IB (career-related) Programme, I was editor-in-chief of my yearbook, and I was a class officer for four years. I loved everything about my education and that experience, and a lot of what I was doing was trying to also gear up for college. We’re very groomed to get into the best college we possibly can, make sure that it has a good name and a brand, that you’ve got the right SAT scores, and a good solid essay.”

However, a change of scenery changed her life, and the lives of others. Doyne halted herself, stopped the college search, the concern about student loans, that competitiveness of getting accepted by that best school, and started questioning her true purpose. Donning a backpack, she headed international through Leap Now, which Doyne describes as a “culturally immersive program that embraces young people, and traveling and learning about things outside of the four walls of a classroom right where you grew up, and expands your understanding of the world and your place in it.”

For Doyne, there was reading and journaling, experiencing a different culture and service learning, and learning the practice of meditation, organic farming, and other different experiences. Her first stop was the South Pacific Islands, and next the Asian country of Nepal, where she got involved with the refugee community. “While working there, I was just learning a lot and was kind of taken under the wing of a woman running an incredible program that served a lot of the refugee population,” Doyne says. “I got to know all the stories of these kids and young people who had fled the civil war, lost their families, and I saw the impact of what civil war does to people, and to young people my age like child soldiers and victims of domestic servitude and human trafficking. I got to see the India side of the Nepalese Civil War, and then I became friends with a young gal around my age or a little bit younger, who wanted to go back to Nepal.”

A cease fire was in place, and she and her friend headed to Surkhet, Nepal, where Doyne one day found herself near a riverbed, watching a young girl named Hima crushing stones to support her family. It affected her deeply. “It was definitely a moment of, ‘Why is this accepted? Why is this happening in the world?’ I felt so betrayed, felt so angry. ‘As a human family, how are we allowing this to happen?’ I asked myself. It was definitely a huge ‘A-ha!’ moment; looking at a riverbed with children who are three and four and seven years old breaking rocks will do that to you. It’ll make you question our entire humanity.”

After aiding young Hima, Doyne knew she had additional work to do. She opted not to return home, but stayed in Nepal, and asked her parents to wire her babysitting money she had saved – a total of $5,000. “I really wanted to get to the bottom of the situation of how this happens in communities, and study the issue so that I could help be some simple part of the solution,” she says.

Doyne began working with a Nepali man, Tope Malla, and both co-founded the nonprofit BlinkNow Foundation, which is helping to fuel the step-by-step work in Nepal. First built was the Kopila Valley Children’s Home for refugee kids in 2007, which provided first a loving base, as well as nutrition, food, and clean water to drink in a place where Doyne, in reality, became a “mother” to over 25 children, followed by the launching of Kopila Valley School. “After that,” Doyne says, “we realized kids are being educated, but they need to be healthy and safe. We then opened the Kopila Valley Health Clinic, and then began a nutrition and school lunch program, and an after-school programs.” Recognizing that women were such a large part of and cornerstone of the community, the Kopila Valley Women’s Center was unveiled. “Then there were just offshoots of all the different programs to support us, the sustainability of what we did, and how we did it,” Doyne says.

Doyne, who is very grateful for the support of her mom and dad, Nancy and Steve, her sisters, Kate (who also took a gap year backpack trip) and Libby, and her husband, Jeremy Power-Regimbal, has been the recipient of various awards for her endeavors, and just completed a book tour. Between the Mountain and the Sky: A Mother’s Story of Hope and Love, was released on March 22, 2022. “I’ve learned so much in this last 17 years, hope to live another 17, and I hope I learn even more and I have more to share,” Doyne says. “This was kind of the memoir of the journey from New Jersey to Nepal, and creating an organization and navigating the different culture, and all the big questions: the challenges, the loss and the grief, and falling in love.”

To learn more about the work of Maggie Doyne and BlinkNow, visit both www.maggie-doyne.com and www.blinknow.org. Between the Mountain and the Sky: A Mother’s Story of Hope and Love is available via Amazon, Audible, and Barnes & Noble.