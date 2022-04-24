‘A Ritchie Boy’:  Author to Spotlight Amazing Story, Told In Historical Novel, Based on Her Father’s Experience 

Linda Kass, author of “A Ritchie Boy,” a moving and memorable novel in stories–inspired by her own father’s life–will give a fascinating and thought-provoking presentation, sponsored by the nonprofit National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), West Morris Section, about her book on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The program, which is free of charge, is part of the “Unlikely Jewish Heroes” series being presented by the organization’s Programming Committee this spring, under the leadership of Debbie Schwartz of Mendham.

In her talk, titled “A Ritchie Boy: One Young (Jewish) Immigrant’s Journey to America . . . and Back to Europe to Help Us Win World War II,” Kass will share the little-known story of the Ritchie Boys, many of them Jewish German-speaking immigrants, who worked in US Army Intelligence and helped the Allies win the Second World War. “A Ritchie Boy” follows the life of the fictional character Eli Stoff. From facing down anti-Semitism by his Austrian classmates in 1938 to his family’s lucky escape from Europe; from arriving and assimilating in America to joining the Allied war effort; from the heartbreak of leaving family behind in Austria to putting down roots in the Midwest, this is the story of a boy becoming a man, and of Eli’s journey from one homeland to another. In “A Ritchie Boy,” Kass crafts an achingly powerful, beautifully wrought novel about war, survival, immigration, and hope–especially timely in light of the war in Ukraine.

In talking about “A Ritchie Boy,” Kass says, “I will walk the audience through my fictional character’s journey of ‘becoming and belonging’ in America–quickly taking them through the decade of this young man’s life, from Vienna to Camp Ritchie to the theater of war and back.” She will include some brief readings from the book to do so.

“I will also talk about why I told this story in fiction, discuss the structure of the book as a ‘novel in stories,’ and focus on the writing of historical fiction and the research necessary to create authenticity for the time period and setting.” In addition, she will offer some personal information about why she wrote this book. Anyone interested in participating in the Zoom session is urged to read the book before Kass’s talk. Here are links to copies of the book at Gramercy Books:

Hardcover edition: https://www.gramercybooksbexley.com/book/9781647420079

Paperback edition: https://www.gramercybooksbexley.com/book/9781631527395

The novel’s September 2020 publication coincided with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. At its release, independent booksellers nationwide recognized “A Ritchie Boy” as an Ingram best indie. The novel was a 2020 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award winner in War & Military for Adult Fiction and won the 2021 Gold Medal in Historical Fiction by the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

Kass began her career as a journalist. Her work has previously appeared in TIME, the Detroit Free Press, Columbus Monthly, the MacGuffin, Jewish Literary Journal and Kenyon Review. A longtime civic leader in Columbus, Ohio, Kass is the founder and owner of Gramercy Books, an independent bookstore in central Ohio.

Preregistration is required for this intriguing presentation. To preregister and to receive the Zoom link, email debra.ellen910@gmail.com.