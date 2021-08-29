Active and energized: Registered dietitian shares how eating right in the morning fuels energy throughout the day

(BPT) – With health and wellness top of mind for many Americans, fitness has become a top priority. Whether you’re extremely active or just starting on a wellness journey, incorporating wholesome, nutritious foods into your diet plan can help give your body the fuel it needs to thrive.

“Studies suggest that eating a healthy breakfast before a workout improves your performance both inside the gym and out,” says Marissa Meshulam, registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of MPM Nutrition. “By filling up on vitamins and nutrients first thing in the morning, you set yourself up for success throughout the day.”

Meshulam shares tips for creating a filling and fueling breakfast that supports an active lifestyle, helps you maximize your workout potential and extends your energy throughout the day:

Start with hydration

Your body craves hydration after sleeping all night, so start your day by drinking a tall glass of water. Consider making it a habit to drink water while you wait for your morning cup of coffee to brew. While coffee and other beverages such as fruit juice can help you hydrate, it’s important to be mindful of their sugar content, as that can cause blood glucose levels to spike, causing a short-lived feeling of energy before a mid-morning crash.

Choose nutrient-dense foods

Give your body a wellness boost by making breakfasts that include ingredients loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Many berries, for example, are full of vitamins and antioxidants and pair well with a breakfast dish. As a base, choose nutrient-packed eggs to act as the star of the plate. Keep in mind, not all eggs are created equal. Eggland’s Best eggs are the only eggs that provide superior taste, freshness and nutrition compared to ordinary eggs, such as more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and six times more Vitamin D. These vitamins perfectly compliment an active lifestyle, as they can help boost energy and aid in muscle recovery after a strenuous workout.

Add in healthy carbs

Healthy carbs are also important to keep in mind for a fueling breakfast, especially if the day calls for a more intense workout. Carbs help you sustain energy for longer so the body and mind can focus and excel. Some healthy carbs to try adding to your breakfast include whole grain cereal or bread, bananas and sweet potatoes. Grains like quinoa, oats and buckwheat are also good options. Overnight oats, protein pancakes and egg bakes are all popular breakfast options that fuel an active lifestyle by helping you stay satisfied throughout the day.

Looking for recipe inspiration? Try this nutrient-filled breakfast that will fuel your body and help you maximize your day:

Farmer’s Hash

Ingredients:

2 Eggland’s Best Eggs, large

1 parsnip, cubed (1 cup)

2 cups of brussels sprouts, halved

1 sweet potato, diced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Fresh thyme, chopped (2 tbsp.)

Salt/pepper to taste

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F.

On a large baking sheet, toss the vegetables (parsnips, brussels sprouts and sweet potato) with 2 tbsp. of olive oil and the fresh thyme. Add a little bit of salt and pepper. Mix well. Place in the oven for ~30-35 minutes or until crispy. Toss the veggies halfway through the cooking process.

While the veggies finish cooking, make sunny-side-up eggs in a skillet using cooking spray.

Once the veggies are done, scoop into two bowls and top each bowl with 1 egg each. Top with fresh scallions and enjoy!

Recipe notes: You can cook the eggs however you prefer (poached, scrambled, over easy).