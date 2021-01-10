Add Mushrooms to Your Snacking Menu

Mix up your snacking habits with a more nutritious option to serve ahead of a meal or on its own. These Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Beets and Goat Cheese are ready in just half an hour with only eight ingredients, allowing you to dish up a flavorful bite without going overboard in the kitchen. Find more recipes at senecafoods.com.

Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Beets and Goat Cheese

1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Whole Pickled Beets

4 large portobello mushrooms (about 1 pound)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs, such as sourdough or whole wheat. (See note below)

1/4 cup sliced green onions or chopped chives

1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled goat cheese

Heat oven to 400°F.

Drain beets. Coarsely chop 1/2 cup beets.

Trim stems flat and remove gills from mushroom caps using a spoon. Place caps, rounded side down, on foil-lined baking sheet; season with salt and pepper.

In medium bowl, combine chopped beets, bread crumbs, green onions and walnuts. Spoon mixture into caps and top with goat cheese.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through and mushrooms are tender.

Note: Using a food processor, pulse a few pieces of sour dough or wheat bread several times until finely crumbled.