All Sports Museum in Bridgeton Houses South Jersey Sports History

If not for the inviting gold and green sign saying, “Welcome to All-Sports Museum of Southern
New Jersey,” passers-by might never know of how much local, regional, collegiate and
professional sports memorabilia and artifacts lay inside a regular, modest building in Bridgeton.
But there’s more than enough with more planned.
The building was originally part of Cumberland County Community College but changed hands.
At some point, hopefully sooner than later, the clanging of hammers to nails and the sounds of buzzing
drills to install more siding and roofing will take place adjacent to the six-room, 1500 square foot cozy
museum. At least this is what museum chairman and chief curator Dom Valella hopes for, as the
expansion is planned in the hopes of providing more indoor space to remember more athletes and
contributors to southern New Jersey sports fame – for those from Trenton down to Cape May actually.
There’s an Eagles room, a Phillies room, a Sixers room, a Flyers room and even a Cumberland
County room, for impressive athletes who have a connection to that area.
“Pioneers, contributors, athletes and coaches are in here,” says Valella. “We’ve had some who want to
be paid to be in here but we just don’t do that. In many sports hall of fames like this, they say one needs
to wait five years to enter after their contribution is made and they’ve essentially retired.” Not the case
in Bridgeton, where Valella is hoping he can add two NFL rookies he doesn’t want to name at this time,
one of which plays for the AFC Champion, Kansas City Chiefs, to the collection this year.
If so, these rookies will occupy spots alongside greats remembered such as Phillies 2008 World Series
coach, Charlie Manuel, a longtime Haddonfield, NJ resident; legendary title-holder, boxer Joe Frazier
from Philadelphia who trained in Vineland, NJ and was inducted posthumously. Gold glove phenom,
Willie Mays who, while working for Resorts International in Atlantic City, donated a gold glove just over
25 years ago in exchange for a few buckets of peaches and plums. He added a “Say Hey Willie Mays”
jersey too with the glove. Mays was a frequent visitor to the Bridgeton Invitational Baseball
Tournament, an annual tournament Valella coached, showing his personal affinity for baseball.
“About five years ago, we were able to get a Jackie Robinson statue from the African-American Negro
Hall of Fame in Newton,” said Valella. “A lot of schools came with 15 to 20 students at a time. I’d give
tours and the kids learned a lot,” he added, realizing Robinson’s importance in the equal rights
movement in professional sports.
21-year-old local ice hockey player Johnny Gaudreau from Pennsgrove High School, who was a top
scorer for the NHL’s Calgary Flames has a spot in the Hall, thanks to police chief of Bridgeton, Michael
Gaimari, who knows Johnny’s family and recommended him to Valella. Dozens of plaques and trophies
sit in the Hall at 8 Richie Kates Sr. Way in Bridgeton.
Right now, Valella is focused on the next induction ceremony to be held Saturday, March 11 at 11am at
Ramblewood Country Club in Mount Laurel, where the Hall welcomes ESPN and NFL analyst, Sal
Paolantonio to its membership. So yes, there’s a spot for sports commentators with a significant tie to
New Jersey, in the museum. Just ask Philadelphia sports commentator Michael Barkann and former
Phillie and commentator for the team, Ricky Bottalico, who have been inducted already. Both have ties
to the Garden State.
Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will be the special guest speaker on the 11th while sports radio
talk show host Joe DiCamara will be the guest master of ceremonies.
Later this year, Paolantonio wants to hold another fund-raiser for the expansion of the facility.
“We run the museum now as a non-profit with donations,” Valella noted. The price of admission
is free. “The expansion will be a large task for a small facility started 58 years ago in 1965.
There’s plenty to be optimistic about for sports enthusiasts in New Jersey. Even a non-sports
enthusiast can come here and learn about South Jersey history,” said Valella.
For more information about All-Sports Museum of South Jersey, visit
www.cumberlandcountynj.gov/allsportsmuseum