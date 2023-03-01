All Sports Museum in Bridgeton Houses South Jersey Sports History

By Jeff Garrett

If not for the inviting gold and green sign saying, “Welcome to All-Sports Museum of Southern

New Jersey,” passers-by might never know of how much local, regional, collegiate and

professional sports memorabilia and artifacts lay inside a regular, modest building in Bridgeton.

But there’s more than enough with more planned.

The building was originally part of Cumberland County Community College but changed hands.

At some point, hopefully sooner than later, the clanging of hammers to nails and the sounds of buzzing

drills to install more siding and roofing will take place adjacent to the six-room, 1500 square foot cozy

museum. At least this is what museum chairman and chief curator Dom Valella hopes for, as the

expansion is planned in the hopes of providing more indoor space to remember more athletes and

contributors to southern New Jersey sports fame – for those from Trenton down to Cape May actually.

There’s an Eagles room, a Phillies room, a Sixers room, a Flyers room and even a Cumberland

County room, for impressive athletes who have a connection to that area.

“Pioneers, contributors, athletes and coaches are in here,” says Valella. “We’ve had some who want to

be paid to be in here but we just don’t do that. In many sports hall of fames like this, they say one needs

to wait five years to enter after their contribution is made and they’ve essentially retired.” Not the case

in Bridgeton, where Valella is hoping he can add two NFL rookies he doesn’t want to name at this time,

one of which plays for the AFC Champion, Kansas City Chiefs, to the collection this year.

If so, these rookies will occupy spots alongside greats remembered such as Phillies 2008 World Series

coach, Charlie Manuel, a longtime Haddonfield, NJ resident; legendary title-holder, boxer Joe Frazier

from Philadelphia who trained in Vineland, NJ and was inducted posthumously. Gold glove phenom,

Willie Mays who, while working for Resorts International in Atlantic City, donated a gold glove just over

25 years ago in exchange for a few buckets of peaches and plums. He added a “Say Hey Willie Mays”

jersey too with the glove. Mays was a frequent visitor to the Bridgeton Invitational Baseball

Tournament, an annual tournament Valella coached, showing his personal affinity for baseball.

“About five years ago, we were able to get a Jackie Robinson statue from the African-American Negro

Hall of Fame in Newton,” said Valella. “A lot of schools came with 15 to 20 students at a time. I’d give

tours and the kids learned a lot,” he added, realizing Robinson’s importance in the equal rights

movement in professional sports.

21-year-old local ice hockey player Johnny Gaudreau from Pennsgrove High School, who was a top

scorer for the NHL’s Calgary Flames has a spot in the Hall, thanks to police chief of Bridgeton, Michael

Gaimari, who knows Johnny’s family and recommended him to Valella. Dozens of plaques and trophies

sit in the Hall at 8 Richie Kates Sr. Way in Bridgeton.

Right now, Valella is focused on the next induction ceremony to be held Saturday, March 11 at 11am at

Ramblewood Country Club in Mount Laurel, where the Hall welcomes ESPN and NFL analyst, Sal

Paolantonio to its membership. So yes, there’s a spot for sports commentators with a significant tie to

New Jersey, in the museum. Just ask Philadelphia sports commentator Michael Barkann and former

Phillie and commentator for the team, Ricky Bottalico, who have been inducted already. Both have ties

to the Garden State.

Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will be the special guest speaker on the 11th while sports radio

talk show host Joe DiCamara will be the guest master of ceremonies.

Later this year, Paolantonio wants to hold another fund-raiser for the expansion of the facility.

“We run the museum now as a non-profit with donations,” Valella noted. The price of admission

is free. “The expansion will be a large task for a small facility started 58 years ago in 1965.

There’s plenty to be optimistic about for sports enthusiasts in New Jersey. Even a non-sports

enthusiast can come here and learn about South Jersey history,” said Valella.

For more information about All-Sports Museum of South Jersey, visit

www.cumberlandcountynj.gov/allsportsmuseum