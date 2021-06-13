American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb New Jersey Heads Outdoors to Red Bull Arena

The American Lung Association in New Jersey hosted the annual Fight for Air Climb New Jersey event outdoors for the first time at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ on June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The event operated as a hybrid with both outdoor and virtual options and support research, advocacy and education for lung diseases and COVID-19, with a fundraising goal of $100,000.

This is the 8th year of the Fight For Air Climb in New Jersey. The event typically takes place in the stairwells of One Gateway Center in Newark but was reimagined as an outdoor climb challenge for the safety of participants, volunteers and staff.

In addition to the Red Bull Arena event, the Lung Association has introduced the Climb21 Challenge, empowering participants to “Climb Your Way” for the 21 days leading up to the in-person event. This challenge utilizes the new Fight for Air Climb app (available for Apple and Android devices) and invites climbers to virtually ascend famous landmarks across the globe, like the Eiffel Tower, Grand Canyon and Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world) leading up to our in-person event on June 5.

“We are headed outdoors, onward, upward and around the world for our legacy Fight For Air Climb New Jersey event,” said American Lung Association Executive Director Erica Masin. “During this time, it is more important than ever to support lung health and improve air quality through education, research and advocacy – so on June 5, we are climbing to improve lives and bring an end to COVID-19, lung cancer and lung disease and ensure healthy air for all.”

Perry Lee, New Jersey firefighter, veteran Fight For Air Climb participant and Roseland, New Jersey resident said, “I’ve been doing the Fight for Air Climb for years in honor of my cousin Ann. After my own lung cancer diagnosis in 2019, I know personally what it means to fight lung disease. Participating in this event alongside my first responder brothers and sisters gives me a sense of solidarity, a sense of hope, and it reminds me of what we are capable of when we all support each other.”

Perry (pictured here, far left) does the Climb with his brothers from the Roseland Volunteer Fire Department in Roseland New Jersey. The members of the team have their own reason for being there. Some climb because they believe in the cause, others to achieve fitness goals and be part of the group, and a few – like Perry – climb to honor or remember someone they love. To learn more about Perry or support him and the “Roseland Fire Department” team, visit here.

Registration is open for the event, which invites individuals, families, groups of friends, corporate teas and first responders to tackle the Red Bull Arena, with 780 stairs. Starting at 9:00 a.m. Climbers will be scheduled in waves of 50 participants every 30 minutes. Free parking will be available on event day.

The safety of participants, staff and volunteers is always our number one priority, so we are continually monitoring local conditions that might affect the Climb. Our Climb Safe Commitment includes special distancing, health screenings, sanitation protocols and face masks. Everyone is encouraged to check our Climb website for the most up to date information leading to the event.

Money raised through the Fight for Air Climb New Jersey will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. The COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.

There is a $25 registration fee for the Fight for Air Climb New Jersey. This year, the Fight For Air Climb New Jersey is sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health, Kindred Hospitals for New Jersey and New Jersey Thoracic Society. More information and registration are available at FightForAirClimb.org/newjersey