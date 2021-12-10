Anthony Helps Pillar Care Raise Over $1.3 Million

Livingston Councilman Al Anthony served on the event committee for Pillar Care Continuum’s Steps to Independence Celebration held on November 3rd at The Grove in Cedar Grove. The event, which honored real estate developer Efrem Gerszberg of 2020 Acquisitions, was one of the most successful fundraisers in the more than 65-year history of the nonprofit, raising over $1.3 million to support the agency’s programs for individuals with disabilities.

Livingston is home to three Pillar Care group homes, Pillar Elementary School and Pillar High School (which serve a total of more than 150 students with multiple disabilities) as well as the agency’s headquarters. “We are thankful to have the ongoing support of the Livingston community and leaders like Al Anthony,” said Clark Machemer, Chair of Pillar Care’s Board of Trustees and one of the co-chairs for the fundraising event. “The proceeds from this event will do a great deal to help us begin to rebuild and continue to meet the needs of those with disabilities.”

“It’s an honor to work with the best group of individuals, all with their hearts in the right place, looking to make a difference in this world,” said Al.

Photo Caption: Al Anthony (third from right) with (from left to right) event committee members Bobby Doerr, Mike Petillo, Clark Machemer, Bob Murray, Kelly Marx, Nicholas Racioppi, David Bishop, John Crimi and Purna Rodman Conare.