The Long Valley Woman’s Club presents the 34th annual antique show, Antiques in Long Valley, to provide scholarships and support local charities. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Long Valley Middle School at 51 West Mill Rd. (Rt. 513) in Long Valley NJ.07853, and is held rain or shine.

This is a juried show. There will be over 40 of the finest American Primitive dealers on hand with something for everybody. Merchandise ranging from pottery and crockery, antique linens, furniture and interior design pieces, to signs and toys will once again be available at this premier East Coast show.

Admission is $7 and children under 12 are free with an adult. There is ample free parking and food will be available for purchase.

The Long Valley Woman’s Club, through their scholarship fund has provided over $180,000.00 to local high school students to further their educational and/or vocational endeavors.