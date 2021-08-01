Area Nonprofits Receive $100,000 Grants from Impact 100 Garden State

Three area nonprofits were each awarded a $100,000 grant from Impact 100 Garden State at a July 15 luncheon at the Morristown Club.

Impact 100 Garden State is an all-women volunteer organization that pools members’ donations to give transformational grants. The three 2021 recipients are:

Community Options Enterprises for its program “Workforce Development for People with Disabilities”

Norwescap for its program “Expanding Economic Opportunity for Women & Families”

Family Promise of Sussex County for its program “Housing Hope: Because Everyone Deserves a Home”

Each of these programs will benefit underserved communities in one or more of the five northern New Jersey counties served by Impact 100 Garden State: Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Union.

“Each application Impact 100 Garden State receives for its $100,000 grants is carefully considered for sustainability, fiscal responsibility and impact on underserved populations,” explains Impact 100 Garden State President Debby Seme. “Finalist proposals and detailed information are presented to our entire membership for a vote.”

Says Seme, “We look forward to a meaningful partnership with each of our grant recipients.”

To learn more about Impact 100 Garden State, visit www.impact100gardenstate.org or email info@impact100gardenstate.org.