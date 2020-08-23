August 24, 2020 Online Issue My Life

AUGUST 24, 2020

Diary of a Scout Leader: A Sacred Moment in Time

Our story so far: It is Tuesday, the seventeenth of June of 1969. My second day of summer vacation. I am 15 years old and have just completed my sophomore year at Boonton High School.. Read More

How to make sure your vehicle is ready to get back on the road. Read More

PURNELL SCHOOL EARNS COVETED STEM.ORG EDUCATIONAL RESEARCH™ PROGRAMMATIC ACCREDITATION

Purnell School, the only college preparatory boarding and day school for motivated girls in grades 9-12 who learn differently, announced it received the STEM.org Accredited™ Educational Program trustmark through STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER)… Read More

I Remember Dad: The Spark Plugs of the P-51 Mustang By Richard Mabey Jr.

Because I grew up in the old Mabey Homestead, it was very common for my grandparents, uncles and aunts, and cousins to descend upon the old farmhouse on Saturday afternoons.  Read More

National Gravestone Expert Will Lead Seminar on August 27 

Jonathan Appell, a renowned gravestone preservation expert, will lead a day-long workshop on gravestone restoration at Orchard Street Cemetery in Dover on Thursday, August 27. Read More

Yogic breathing techniques support respiratory health

Because it happens automatically, you probably don’t put much thought into your breathing. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought focused attention to respiratory health. Read More

Short Hills Scouts Host Second Coding Camp – Virtually! Read More

Elevate Comfort Foods with Havarti and Blue Cheeses...Read More

OPINION Joe and Kamala’s Fact-Mangling Debut

The new Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Democratic ticket debuted in Delaware on Aug. 12, followed by the typically frantic partisan sugar-sculpting competition on cable “news.” But MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell took the saccharine prize by claiming that there was not a single false utterance in 35 minutes. Read More

FREE OPEN-AIR CONCERT: ‘AMERICA STRONG!’ AUG. 18 AT GINTY FIELD IN MORRIS TOWNSHIP

The renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will present a rousing open-air concert called “America Strong!” on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Ave., in Morris Township. Read More

Foodie Fest Weekend – Social Distancing style

A weekend dedicated to all Foodies! Thanks to Environmental Transport Group, Rockefeller Group and Johnson Automotive a new event is coming!

Read More

 

