August 31, 2020 Hometown News Online issue

Diary of a Scout Leader: A Most Sacred Mabey Legend
My people were drawn to a very specific area of land that spread out upon the foothills of the great Hook Mountain. Long before it was known as Lincoln Park, in sacred light, it was delegated the name Peace Valley by the Leni Lenape Native Americans who settled there.Read More
CCM Releases Plan to Reopen Campus on a Limited Basis
County College of Morris (CCM) has released itsCOVID-19 Return to Campus Fall 2020Plan, which is designed to minimize risk and maximize safety for students, faculty and staff while continuing high-quality educational offerings.Read More
My dad often said that it was a great honor to work on the P-51 Mustang Fighter Planes during World War II at Hickam Air Field in Hawaii. But, he often spoke of how hard it was to change the spark plugs on a P-51 Mustang.Read More
This is a phrase we hear repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID has affected our way of life in many aspects, and visits to the dentist are no different. There are many rules and guidelines patients, dentists, and staff must follow: I thought you, the reader, may be interested in knowing what we are doing in the dental field to help protect you, as well as our staff.Read More
Local Woman Receives Car from Project Self-Sufficiency
Project Self-Sufficiency client Katelyn MacLean recently got a call from the agency letting her know that she would be receiving a used vehicle which had been donated to the agency by a benefactor. .Read More
Project Self-Sufficiency Continues Record-Setting Food Distribution Effort
The arrival of the Coronavirus in northwestern New Jersey was accompanied by job uncertainty, economic hardship, and food insecurity for thousands of local residents. In response, Project Self-Sufficiency ramped up its already robust food distribution program, The Food Project, Nourishing our Neighbors.Read More
“With the amazing wood smoke flavors that cooking with wood pellets offer, it’s truly a game changer for any backyard barbecue,” says Ben Madden, product manager at Bear Mountain BBQ Woods, crafter of gourmet, hardwood pellets. Bear Mountain BBQ pellets are made from 100% premium all-natural hardwoods, with no flavorings, fillers, or additives, which create amazing wood-smoke flavor.Read More
Enjoy Seasonal Favorites with Fall Comfort Foods
(Family Features) While this autumn season will likely look different than years past, wholesome meals celebrating fall flavors provide something to look forward to.Read More
OPINIONMichelle Obama, America’s Most Pampered Princess
Michelle Obama’s prerecorded speech for the first night of the Democratic convention was praised effusively and automatically by the “news” media. Because the media see it as their job to praise everything Michelle Obama does with overwhelming enthusiasm.Read More
OPINIONNever Forget How You Made Them Feel
The “post-game” analyses of the 2020 Democratic National Convention have gone on for longer than the convention itself. Critics continue to weigh in on whether Barack Obama or Michelle Obama was the more effective speaker and whether Joe Biden, in his 24-minute acceptance speech (remarkably brief by historical standards), put to rest questions about Sleepy JoeREAD MORE
Morris County Sheriff’s Lieutenant promoted to esteemed Major rank in NJ Army National Guard
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lieutenant Aaron Tomasini
has achieved the esteemed rank of Major in the New Jersey Army National Guard after 18 years of service and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.