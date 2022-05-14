AVM’s Final Phase Ready for Memorial Day 2022

By: Megan Roche

It’s been a long 17 year process, but the final phase of the All Veteran’s Memorial is in place and ready for the Memorial Day services coming on May 30th.

The Reflection Sanctum is the final piece of the puzzle which will be a nondenominational prayer garden. The Sanctum is housed in the expanded area of the NorthStar seating area. A 5’ x 21’ walkway will lead into the garden. The walkway is being sponsored by friends of CPL Hayden Harris, the solider who was killed in December 2020 in Byram.



Grasses will be planted around the perimeter of the 34’ x 30’ garden to provide privacy for the families of fallen warriors before and after an Honorable Service Ceremony or for visitors who are in need of some quiet time to reflect or pray. Inside the sanctum are (5) 8’ granite benches – which are sponsored by private individuals and organizations. Sponsors include: The New Jersey Society Sons of the American Revolution; Bill and Linda Sohl in honor of their public service and in memory of Sgt. Ronald James Caruso USAF.

The Reflection Sanctum’s primary sponsor is part of Home Depot’s giving and community impact project. Home Depot provided most of the materials and labor for the NorthStar Seating. The Rolling Thunder Chapter NY2 are the co-sponsors of the sanctum.

Mount Olive Township prepared the groundwork for the Mt. Olive High School AF JROTC to spread gravel and stone dust. The AVM hosted its annual Spring Cleanup on May 14 at the AVM ceremonial complex to clean, repair, and to begin the installation of the hardscape for the sanctum.

The dedication of the Reflection Sanctum and Memorial Remembrance Day ceremony is scheduled for May 30 2022 at 10:30 AM.