Be Car Care Aware: Tips to ensure cool weather safety and visibility

(Family Features) There’s a chill in the air, leaves are changing colors and falling from trees and there are more porches decorated for the seasons ahead than the eyes can see. The changing weather also means shorter days and longer nights where visibility becomes critical from sunset to sunrise. Now is the ideal time to ensure your vehicle is ready for the transition of seasons by checking key safety and visibility items.

While it can be picturesque, seasonal weather is often unpredictable, so it’s important to ensure your vehicle is ready for all conditions. Make sure your headlights, wiper blades and windshield washer fluid are ready for the challenges of driving during the fall and winter months ahead.

Windshield Wiper Blades

Start with checking the windshield wiper blades that work overtime in inclement weather. Flat blade windshield wipers are designed to hug the curve of your windshield and provide a clean wipe. Be sure to invest in a pair of new wiper blades to help give you a clear line of sight behind the wheel as the weather changes.

“To help keep drivers’ windshields clean regardless of the season, PEAK offers a full line of wiper blades that help keep drivers’ windshields clean regardless of the season,” automotive DIY expert Emily Reeves said. “It’s important to make sure you check your car manual to help determine which blade size is right for your vehicle and take into consideration the environmental elements you’ll face heading into fall and winter.”

Windshield Washer Fluid

Wiper blades alone won’t keep leaves, dirt and grime off of your windshield. Next, it’s crucial to check your windshield washer fluid to make sure its fresh and caters to seasonal needs. Be sure to do some research to determine what is best for both your vehicle and local climate, whether that be all-season, bug cleaning or de-icing. Seasonally appropriate windshield washer fluid can help ensure you’re prepared to fight everything from rain, bugs, tree sap and bird droppings from interfering with your visibility and allow you to drive more safely.

Headlights

A clean, clear windshield is nothing if you aren’t able to see more than 5 feet in front of you. Shorter days mean less sunlight and decreased visibility while on the road. Now is also a perfect time to check your headlights to ensure they aren’t dimming, which will reduce visibility, particularly at nighttime. There are options available to suit both drivers who prefer a more golden hue as well as a white halogen glow.

“There is nothing worse than a dim headlight when you’re driving at night, especially as our days get shorter,” Reeves said. “Whether you’re dealing with morning fog or chilly temperature drops, help maintain your visibility with PEAK Power Vision Headlamps, which include options that range from a golden hue to a white halogen glow.”

These tips can help ensure your vehicle is ready to tackle fall and winter weather conditions. For additional insights to maximize your car’s potential, and key products to use as you prepare for the road ahead, visit owi.com/retail/brands/peak-auto.

