Bedminister resident Dolores Noboa named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of June

Bedminster resident Dolores Noboa has been named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of June.

This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success.

Dolores has been a volunteer at MPAC since November 2021, mostly serving on the front line scanning tickets.

“All I can say is that Dolores hit the ground running,” said Erin Pach, MPAC’s Front of House Director. “This was two months into reopening at full capacity and we were in need of volunteers ready to be back in the arts, even when operating under restrictions. Since November, Dolores has almost volunteered for 50 performances! She always steps up when we need help, and loves the opportunity to dress up for the holidays! MPAC is very lucky she chose us!”

For more information about MPAC’s volunteer program, please click here.