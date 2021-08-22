Belonging Begins with Us: Welcoming Week 2021 at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

The Y is one of the most recognized names in the world. It has an established history of providing resources for not only its members but for the community in general. With more than 44 million foreign-born individuals currently living in the U.S.—more than at any other point in history—it is imperative for the well-being of our communities that all neighbors have opportunities to engage, build mutual understanding and work together to create a better society for all.

The Y’s History of Serving Immigrants

Did you know that the Y has a long history of helping immigrants integrate into their new neighborhoods and preparing receiving communities to be inclusive? In 1856, the Y was the first organization in the U.S. to offer English as a Second Language classes to immigrants. In the late 1800s, YMCA immigration secretaries greeted hundreds of thousands of new arrivals at Ellis Island (New York) and Angel Island (San Francisco), helping them locate family members, housing, and employment. In the early 1900s, the YMCA of Greater New York introduced adult night classes to new immigrants. As the U.S. population moved westward, Ys provided affordable housing to immigrating and migrating communities.

Why Now?

As we emerge from a tumultuous time in our nation’s history, the theme of “Welcoming” reminds us that more unites us than divides us. Welcoming Week 2021 is an opportunity for the Y to foster connections and build bridges among neighbors, so that our communities can move forward in a spirit of unity and healing. We can all play a role in making sure everyone feels welcome.

Everyone is Welcome at the Y!

Celebrated each year in September, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fullyembrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of our country. It’s a chance for neighbors — bothimmigrants and U.S.-born residents — to get to know one another and celebrate what unites us as a community. We’veall experienced moments where we felt like we didn’t belong. Together, we can change that. And that is exactly why the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is celebrating “us” and everyone is invited to be part of the celebration.

September 10 – 19: What’s Happening?

No matter where you live, whether you are a current resident or a new one, there is always something to bring you to the Y. Highlights of this free community event include:

Voter Registration Drive – registering to vote is one of the most important things you can do!

Take a Tour and Find Out More: Receive a free 7-day pass to try the Y just by taking a tour of our beautiful facility!

Welcome Raffle Basket: Stop in for a chance to win a free “Welcome Fall” prize basket!

Dance Fitness Class Buffet (sample new classes for free – registration required) on Thursday, September 16 at 6pm or 7pm. Free refreshments after each session. Each session is comprised of 3, 15-minute dance genres:

Bombay Jam®: Cardio routine incorporating basic, easy-to-follow dance fitness moves followed by a toning segment that focuses on sculpting long, lean muscles. All fitness levels.

Country Fusion®: This line-dancing class is designed for all levels, ages, and for both males and females. The fitness aspect increases your heart rate which then speeds up your metabolism and you burn calories. You are learning how to dance, become more flexible, and correct posture alignment. The dance consists of country, jazz, and swing. Learn how to dance and get an amazing workout, all while having fun! All fitness levels.

Zumba: An aerobic workout with pulsating Latin music, incorporating footwork and body movements from flamenco, salsa, meringue, and other dances. All fitness levels.

Check the website to register: www.lakelandhillsymca.com.

Free Flu-Shot Clinic courtesy of the pharmacy of Acme of Denville: Thursday, September 16 from 10:30am-2:30pm. Just drop in – no registration required. Clinic is held safely outdoors in the back of the Y under a covered pavilion.

Free Screenings: Dates to be announced. Check the Y’s website: lakelandhillsymca.com.

For all information on Welcoming Week, email Rosemary Linder Day, Director of Marketing, at rosemaryl@lhymca.com, or check the Y’s website: www.lakelandhillsymca.com.

*****************************************