Best Practices in Breast Health 

Photo: Dr. Motria Ukrainskyj

By Mark J. Bonamo





Dr. Motria Ukrainskyj, Medical Director of Breast Surgery at Saint Clare’s Health, remembers the moment in American culture when the critical need for the early detection of breast cancer symptoms prevailed over the embarrassment many women felt when faced with the onset of the disease.



“Back when we were kids, you didn’t talk about cancer. However, when Betty Ford and Happy Rockefeller went public with their breast cancer diagnoses, all of a sudden, it became acceptable to talk about it,” said Dr. Ukrainskyj. She was referring to the moment in the 1970s when the First and Second Ladies of the United States respectively went public with their breast cancer diagnoses, helping to remove the stigma many felt regarding the disease. Dr. Ukrainskyj added, “Kudos to those brave ladies.”



Dr. Ukrainskyj at Saint Clare’s Health is now leading the way in helping women bravely face the uncertainty and fear many feel when dealing with breast health problems. By providing exceptional medical guidance, combined with state-of-the-art technology and compassionate navigation through the entire process, Saint Clare’s has found a way to help women fight back against breast cancer using the most advanced treatment options available. At the same time, Dr. Ukrainskyj and the rest of the breast surgery team at Saint Clare’s strives to maintain a community-based approach and ethos that has only grown increasingly needed as New Jersey continues to forge its way through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The baseline age for when women should begin regular screening exams for breast cancer is 40 years of age, according to Dr. Ukrainskyj. However, she points out that this baseline number could change depending upon certain factors.



“Women should at a minimum get their first mammogram at age 40 and have an annual breast care checkup if the patient has no family history of breast cancer, or any other risk factors for breast cancer,” Ukrainskyj said. “But if you are a member of a higher risk group – for example, if your mother or any other member of your family developed breast cancer at a young age – then you want to get your first screening 10 years earlier than the youngest member of the family diagnosed with breast cancer, but no later than age 40. Following this simple guideline is one of the best ways to stay safe in terms of early detection, which is critically important when it comes to breast health.”



If there is a finding of some sort of abnormality after a breast cancer screening, patients have many more options, and therefore less reason to worry, than they did when Dr. Ukrainskyj began studying to be a doctor at New York Medical College.



“I remember when I started my training in the mid-1980s, when most of the breast cancer patients who came in had palpable lumps. Nowadays, because of the better screening modalities, including digital mammography and tomosynthesis, mammograms increasingly have become more accurate at detecting lesions at the earliest stages, while at the same time the push for increased breast screening and early detection grew and continued,” Dr. Ukrainskyj said. “And because women are now much more aware and attuned as to what to do if they think that they have breast cancer, malignancies are being found even when they are not immediately felt, making it much easier to take care of them because they are caught at an earlier stage.”



A key component in detecting breast cancer early is through technological advances in digital mammography. These improvements include the invention of tomosynthesis, or “3D” mammography. Tomosynthesis is a new type of digital x-ray mammogram, which creates 2D and 3D-like pictures of the breasts. This tool improves the ability of mammography to detect early breast cancers, and decreases the number of women “called back” for additional tests for findings that are not cancers.



Dr. Ukrainskyj called tomosynthesis a critical component of breast care at Saint Clare’s. “We the ability to take patients from mammograms, through testing and biopsies, and then all to way to surgery, if necessary,” she stated.



“At Saint Clare’s, we only offer the most advanced 3D tomosynthesis technology. As I explain it to our patients, the breast is three-dimensional. A mammogram is a two-dimensional image. With digital tomosynthesis technology, the radiologist is not only seeing two views of the breast, but they are also able to move visually in and out of the breast view. It’s like a photo flip book in terms of technology,” Dr. Ukrainskyj said. It is especially helpful for patients who have dense breasts “Our use of tomosynthesis technology at Saint Clare’s Health enables us to detect cancers that may not otherwise be seen with regular digital mammography.”

To help patients effectively deal with the multiple impacts of a breast cancer diagnosis, Saint Clare’s offers the Nurse Navigator program as a way to impart important medical information, as well as offer vital personal support during what is a daunting process for anyone facing a medical crisis.

“Our Nurse Navigators are individuals with nursing backgrounds who are interested in helping patients through the process and who have received special training to guide and support the patients in the best way possible,” Dr. Ukrainskyj said. “If a patient has a finding on a mammogram that will require a biopsy, the Nurse Navigator will then bring the patient into her office and explain the biopsy process – what’s being done, why it’s being done, and how it’s going to be done.”



Dr. Ukrainskyj underscored the psychological, as well as practical benefits of Saint Clare’s Nurse Navigator program.



“Sometimes, the patient just needs reassurance and guidance throughout the process. By the time patients have a procedure, they have seen the Nurse Navigator at least once or twice. If the patient has questions, they have the nurse’s number so that they can call and ask whatever they need to know. If need be, the nurse will even hold the patient’s hand to get them through whatever they need to get through,” Dr. Ukrainskyj said. “They are your guardian angels.”



We all need guardian angels these days as the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of our lives. Dr. Ukrainskyj pointed out how the very natural fear generated by the pandemic has affected breast healthcare.



“We encourage patients to go get their testing done. It’s a matter of risk versus benefit. The risk of getting your mammogram is smaller than the risk of not detecting breast cancer. “Some patients had a lump at the start of the pandemic, and they were too fearful to go into a hospital for testing, so they delayed getting their diagnosis and treatment.

“Physicians began to see women with breast cancer in later stages, because they delayed their care,” Dr. Ukrainskyj said. She also noted that Saint Clare’s Women’s Health Center never closed during the COVID crisis, even when many other similar facilities had shuttered. “As physicians and as healthcare providers at Saint Clare’s, we emphasize that we are taking every precaution possible, as well as living up to our fundamental duty of care, to make certain that everyone here is as safe as possible.”



Going forward through these challenging times, Saint Clare’s Women’s Health Center continues to serve its patients and the public in line with the community service traditions established since the hospital’s inception in 1895.



“Saint Clare’s Health has always had a focus on community. It’s the idea of neighbors helping to heal neighbors. We always essentially view our patients as family. That’s something that I’ve done my entire career,” Dr. Ukrainskyj said.

“You’re working with a patient who has a disease that has such an emotional impact on them. You can’t help to get to know them well. I can’t tell you how many photos I’ve seen of graduations, weddings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of which show that patients can live and thrive after a breast cancer diagnosis.

“As a physician, I am committed to providing exception patient care, supported by advanced technology, and to treating each of my patients as if they are my own family. In fact, the entire staff at Saint Clare’s Health is dedicated to individualized, quality care. That’s what Saint Clare’s Health does so well. You are never a number, but a unique person. That’s what we do every day.” Dr. Ukrainskyj proudly states.



For more information, please visit www.saintclares.com or call the Saint Clare’s Women’s Health Center at 973-537-5665. Dr. Ukrainskyj at 973-537-5600, both located at 400 West Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07901.