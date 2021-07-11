Block Party seeks vendors and sponsors

The eighth annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, N.J.

Hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, the event gives businesses and organizations a chance to showcase their work for thousands of guests against the scenic backdrop of Lake Hopatcong. The day also features entertainment, a food court, boat and mini-train rides, and an activity area for children.

“There’s nothing quite like it,” said event co-planner Lee Moreau. “The Block Party has become an annual must-attend event and booth spaces usually sell out quickly.”

Booth space is available for businesses, crafters, organizations, and non-profits, with costs ranging from $25 to $350. Discounts are in place for entities based in Hopatcong, Jefferson, Mt. Arlington, or Roxbury, as well as for those who register by August 1.

“The Block Party is a fun and effective way for businesses and organizations to gain exposure,” said Lake Hopatcong Foundation Executive Director Kyle Richter. “The unique Main Street-style experience and beautiful setting bring thousands of people to the lake for the day.”

Sponsorships are also available, starting at $500 and offering an array of opportunities for pre-and day-of-event publicity. Sponsor exposure is enhanced through a unique Passport Adventure program, a fun challenge for guests that encourages them to fully circulate and explore the Block Party.

To register for a booth, secure a sponsorship, or for more information, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org or email blockparty@lakehopatcongfoundation.org.