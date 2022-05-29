Breast Cancer Survivors Invited to Celebration

Breast cancer survivors are invited to a unique celebration of life at Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, June 4th, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Survivor Celebration will feature break-out sessions, lunch, music and interactive exhibits. A keynote presentation will be offered by therapist, author and motivational speaker Diane Lang. Music will be provided by Sue Polcer. Martin Kessler, Sussex County Community College Culinary Arts, will give a cooking demonstration. A Question-and-Answer session will be facilitated by medical oncologist Dr. May Abdo-Matkiwsky. Raffles and other prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Numerous vendors will be available to offer tips on health, wellness, fashion and exercise. The free celebration will be held outdoors, and face masks are required. The rain date is June 11th. Interested participants must call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to register.

“We are delighted to be able to gather once again to celebrate the lives of these remarkable breast cancer survivors,” noted Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “This celebration teaches women how to maintain their well-being, gives them the opportunity to get the latest facts about breast cancer, and most importantly, invites them to relax and have some fun. We are grateful to all the individuals and organizations who have agreed to join in this special celebration of life.”

The Survivor Celebration is free and open to breast cancer survivors, but registration is required. To register, call 973-940-3500.