BRIAN FINESTEIN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SAINT CLARE’S HEALTH,  NAMED NEW JERSEY BIZ 2021 ICON HONOREE

Brian Finestein, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Clare’s Health, a member of Prime Healthcare, was named one of New Jersey BIZ 2021 ICON Honorees. Recognized for his notable success and strong leadership within the healthcare industry, Mr. Finestein will be honored along with other Garden State ICON leaders during an awards ceremony to be held on June 22.

Brian Finestein, F.A.C.H.E. was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Saint Clare’s Health in 2015, having served in multiple executive management capacities over the course of his 35+ year career in the healthcare industry. His appointment was made at a critical time for Saint Clare’s Health, a financially struggling network of hospitals and healthcare facilities, including Denville Hospital, Dover Hospital, Behavioral Health Center in Boonton, Denville, and Parsippany, and an Imagining Center in Parsippany, among other satellite locations.

As a newly acquired Prime Healthcare facility, Brian Finestein’s visionary leadership ushered in a new era for Saint Clare’s Health by providing stability and resolve during the transition in a competitive operating environment. He successfully recruited high-profile physicians and executive talent, as well as fostered transparency throughout the organization. Simultaneously, he launched the new oncology, urology, robotics, bariatrics, and neurosurgery service line programs, and implemented strategic capital plans with significant investments in cardiac and imaging services, as well as upgraded facilities infrastructure. Saint Clare’s has earned numerous awards under his leadership, including six year running Leapfrog Grade A for Patient Safety.

Today, Mr. Finestein has exceeded expectations and elevated the reputation and brand of Saint Clare’s Health as a respected, trusted, and financially viable healthcare facility.

Most importantly, the credit to its financial growth and stability can be attributed to Brian’s dedication to maintaining the core beliefs upon which Saint Clare’s was founded. As exemplified throughout the recent pandemic, Mr. Finestein provided the leadership to physicians, clinical staff, and employees which strengthened their endurance and resiliency, supported an environment of innovation and collaboration, and always sharing messages of gratitude and hope.

He continuously communicated through the newly established COVID-19 Task Force and expanded the Management Forum, the Executive Leadership Team, and shared heartfelt video messages, all keeping the spirit of hope ever-present for everyone who walked through Saint Clare’s doors. Focused on providing local communities, accurate information on COVID-19, its impact to health, and the safety of vaccines, Brian emerged as the trusted voice launching a series of bi-weekly discussions, including a Spanish-only presentation, with physicians, “Let’s Talk Health” with the public submitting their concerns and questions for discussions.

Brian is most known to the staff as the CEO who daily walks through each unit to greet every staff member by name and inquire, “How are you today?” or “How can I help you?” Known as Brian to all, he deeply cares for the staff and patients reflecting the values of Saint Clare’s Health, a community hospital that cares for each other and their patients as they would their own family.

Committed to providing healthcare to all members of the community, Mr. Finestein serves on various committees, such as the New Jersey Hospital Association-Policy Advisory Committee, and HBS Board of Directors and Board member of Morris County Chamber of Commerce and member of Leadership Tomorrow. Mr. Finestein works closely with Morris County Commissioners and local public officials. Mr. Finestein received his Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey and Master of Arts in Health Care Administration from the George Washington University.