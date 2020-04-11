Broadfield’s Saluted by Woodland Park Mayor and Council

The Woodland Park Mayor and Council recently saluted Bill and Karen Broadfield with the Mayor’s Award for driving holiday toy donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

The couple, formerly of Woodland Park, now residing in Totowa, took a trailer full of over 600 toys that were collected at the Woodland Park and Totowa Fire Department’s Nov. 30, 2019 Holiday Lights Parade and personally delivered them to the hospital as part of the 2,000 mile round trip journey.

In addition to the toys, a check of $2,500 was donated to St. Jude. The toys and money were all raised at the parade participants as well as spectators.

The Broadfields have a long-standing commitment to community service, said Mayor Keith Kazmark. Bill is a firefighter in Totowa and Karen is a former member of the West Paterson First Aid Squad.