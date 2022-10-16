Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique 

The 25th annual Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am until 3:30 pm at the Brookside Community Club in Mendham Twp. on Main St. across from the Brookside Post Office. Free admission. It will feature Clothes to fit the American Girl Dolls, Bitty Baby, and Willie Wisher Doll Clothes. Photos on Cards, Bookmarks, Christmas Trees with lights, Jewelry, Mendham Township Blankets, Crochet and knit items, Ascots, Scarves, Joy Be the Different Clothing, Ceramics, Color Street, Pottery, Dang-It- Dolls, Bookbinding, Wine glass globes, pot holders, ornaments, wreaths, children clothing, children’s books and journals, Polish China, Dresden and Co. and much more. 

For more information call 973-543-2145. Masks required if you are not vaccinated. 

