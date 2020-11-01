Business Builder Event Strategizes Gaining New Clients

With the advent of new technology, the methods for targeting potential clients is changing, too. Join a panel of experts as they discuss how to expand your client load at Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce’s next virtual Business Builders Series Workshop.

Free to attend and fully virtual, “How to Find and Target Potential Clients” will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is requested.

John Tully, owner of digital marketing agency Delta Strategic Marketing, will moderate. Panelists are Dan Hirshberg and Jeremy Skillings.

Hirshberg is the president of public relations firm CHP Communications. An award-winning publicist and journalist, he represents businesses of all sizes and in a variety of industries, including the education, retail, amusement, and nonprofit sectors.

Skillings is a search engine professional with his company, You Can Be Found. He is an industry expert who speaks far and wide about optimizing search engine marketing.

This Business Builders Workshop is open and free to both members and non-members alike. Register in advance or learn more about the presenters at www.mountolivechambernj.com.