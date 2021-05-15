Calabria Pizzeria Pivots to Combat Covid-19, and Then Helps Others by Donating Meals

Photos courtesy of Calabria Pizzeria

By Steve Sears

Livingston’s Calabria Pizzeria turned 40 years old in 2020, and the birthday celebration turned into more of a game of business survival.

Fear not, though. There’s a happy ending here, and the wonderful story continues.

Forced to shut their doors in March 2020 due to Covid-19, the Ottaiano family and Calabria Pizzeria (like many eateries) immediately pivoted and began doing take-out orders and to-go family meals that fed 4 to 6 for $39.95.

It saved their business. “We needed to make a change,” says Gabriella Ottaiano, General Manager of the eatery and daughter of Dino Ottaiano, one of the original founders. “We originally did it for our 40th anniversary,” she says. “We posted it, and there was a line out the door. A lot of people said, ‘We didn’t get it. Can you do it again?’ So, we just kept it going, and it’s great. It just took off; it’s what saved us.”

Thankful to the community for supporting them, the family realized that there were others still struggling as the pandemic marched on. On the morning of November 17, 2020, Gabriella birthed an idea: feed the community. She awoke that day and posted on Facebook, “If you are not working/not getting a paycheck/struggling to make ends meet and run out of food or necessities…please don’t let yourself or your kids go to sleep with an empty stomach.” “I just said, ‘Hey, let’s see how this goes,’” she recalls. “We’ve reached over 180,000 thousand people.” As of the second weekend in April, over 5,000 meals have been donated. “We go to 22 towns, we’ll go to New York – anyone who needs a meal, they can just come and pick it up. We’ll take care of it.” Calabria Pizzeria also delivers.

Gabriella explains the meaning of the word “family” as it applies to the community. “My family gave me everything, so I felt like it’s my duty to give back. The community treated us like family and gave us a great life, continued to support us, and I just thought that now was our time to step up. The community needed us, so we stepped up to the plate.”

The goodwill of the Ottaiano family has been reciprocated. The HISTORY Channel, partnering with the James Beard Foundation for a #SaveOurRestaurants initiative, has gifted them with $20,000 as part of their combined “Save Our History” and “Open for Good” initiatives. The former preserves historic sites, the latter aids restaurants during this time of need. Also, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports and One Bite visited in mid-January and gave the Calabria’s Portnoy Crunchy Thin pie an 8.9 review, which also strengthened the restaurant’s comeback.

Calabria Pizzeria will continue to donate meals until the pandemic ceases. Giuseppe Ottaiano, Jr. son of the other founder, Giuseppe, Sr., weighs in. “There’s a lot of people out there who have been affected by it (Covid-19), not just us. People that you would never think who would come and need food. Any small part we can do to help – and it’s been a blessing since.” He then reflects for a moment, and continues. “We’re very fortunate. We’ve been here a long time, and the community has supported us, so it was time to give back a little bit to try and help any way we can, and obviously it’s with food because that’s what we do.”

He then adds, “We have 6 more donations going today to families, so we’re keeping it going. It’s awesome.”

Calabria Pizzeria is located at 585 S. Livingston Avenue. For more information, visit www.calabrianj.com.