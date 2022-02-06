Caldwell University Offers New Bachelor’s in Environmental Science

Caldwell University is offering a new Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science.

Graduates of the program will be prepared to pursue graduate school or a range of career opportunities in waste management, biological conservation, environmental chemistry, environmental biology, bioremediation, toxicology, environmental management, environmental technology, energy management, and sustainability.

Caldwell’s program aims to give students a strong foundation in the scientific aspects of environmental issues and the ability to communicate effectively about the environment to different audiences. Students will have opportunities to learn about the health, legal, societal, political, and business aspects of environmental issues.

William Velhagen, Ph.D., professor of biology and associate dean of the School of Natural Sciences, says the program fits nicely with the University’s mission and foundation.

“The scientific study of the environment carries with it the responsibility to use this knowledge to protect the earth for present and future generations; this aligns with the vision statement of the Dominican Sisters of Caldwell.” The Sisters, the founders of the University, are committed to studying, living and teaching the mysteries of the universe and the sacredness of all creation.