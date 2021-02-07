Caldwell/West Caldwell Center for Continuing Education Offering  Variety of Courses in Adult Education Program for 71 Years

One of the most successful and longest running Adult School Programs has been offering adult education courses for the past 71 years at James Caldwell High School. This spring 40 courses will be offered remotely and 20 courses will be offered in person, with limited enrollment. Most of the on-line courses begin the week of March 22, 2021 and most of the in-person courses will begin the week of April 12, 2021.

We offer a total of 60 exciting courses so we can’t list them all. Some of the courses that will be offered this spring include the following: Boating Safety License, CPR/AED, Getting Started with Zoom Video Conferencing, Cutting the Cord on Cable, Managing Stress and Anxiety, Happiness 101, Spanish I & II, Italian I & III, French I, and Sign Language I & II. New courses offered this spring include the following: Diane Lang’s 3 new courses, Candle Making Basics, Creative Events & Party Planning Workshop, Italian III, Strategies for Adults with ADHD, Integrative Medicine Workshops, Social Media Advantages and Uses and Italian Genealogical Records Research.

One of the longest running courses (57 years) is Wine Tasting, which is now taught by Carl Camasta. In this course, participants will learn to appreciate wines from the Western and Eastern United States, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the southern hemisphere. Tasting of wines is an integral part of this class. The former instructor of the course, Dan Kifner, states the following, “This is the longest continually running wine class in the state of New Jersey. Throughout the years, the course has changed and evolved, but one thing remains the same, the class is insightful and a lot of fun.”

Our website is www.cwcboe.org/continuinged and courses can be paid with a credit card on-line or you can print the registration form and mail in a check. So sign up today to stimulate your mind and body and join the fun in this long running successful adult school. If you have any questions, you can email the director, James Casalino at jcasalino@cwcboe.org.