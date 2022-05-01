Career Events Scheduled to Support USPS Applicants

The United States Postal Service seeks applicants to fill more than three hundred federal positions starting at just under $20 an hour across the state of New Jersey.

To assist applicants, the Postal Service will provide support, prescreening/fingerprinting, and accept on-site applications at the Morristown Post Office (169 Ridgedale Ave.) on May 12 from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Candidates can also apply by visiting the USPS Careers site at www.usps.com/careers and clicking “Search Now” under New Jersey State.