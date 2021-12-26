CCM Admissions Office Information Sessions and Campus Tours

Interested in learning how you can pursue a rewarding career by obtaining a nationally ranked, yet affordable, higher education? The Admissions office at County College of Morris (CCM) has scheduled a full slate of information sessions, both in-person and online, to provide students, their families and adult learners with the opportunity to explore the expansive offerings CCM provides to meet individual goals.

Each session begins with an interactive presentation by an Admissions counsellor and provides participants with the opportunity to learn about CCM’s wide range of associate degree, certificate and professional development programs; financial aid and scholarship support to reduce the cost of college or even attend tuition free; and support services and co-curricular programs designed to ensure success. Also discussed are the admissions and registration process.

Upcoming sessions take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and times. To register and reserve your spot, go to https://www.ccm.edu/admissions/visiting-us/.

On Campus Information Sessions and Tours

January 13

January 20

January 27

February 3

February 17

March 3

March 17

March 31

Virtual Titan Tuesday Information Sessions

January 25

February 22

March 22

For additional information, contact the Admissions office at admiss@ccm.edu or 973-328-5100. To learn more about all CCM has to offer, visit www.ccm.edu/.