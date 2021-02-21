CCM Award-Winning Student Publication Captures A New National Honor

The Promethean, the County College of Morris (CCM) student-produced literary and arts publication, has once again been recognized for excellence, winning another national award.

The 2019-20 edition of The Promethean recently was recognized by Graphic Design USA in its 2020 competition with an American Graphic Design Award. This award marks the 15th time since 2005 that The Promethean has been selected for recognition in this contest. It also marks the 40th national and international design award The Promethean has won since 2005.

CCM students who work on The Promethean, benefit not only by gaining significant hands-on graphic design experience, they also earn national distinction for their work. There is no category for students in the Design USA competition, meaning The Promethean was judged against work produced by professional designers in the very competitive field of graphic design.

“We are so very proud of our students who worked on this publication,” said Professor Kathleen McNeil, who serves as the faculty advisor for The Promethean. “There were 10,000 submissions for this award and only about 10 percent, or 1,000, received this prestigious recognition. That’s a real testament to the quality of the work produced by our students.”

Students who worked on the 2019-20 edition consisted of Haley Dring of Sparta, Kyle Waters of Lincoln Park, Alexandra Zanowicz of Rockaway, Megan Ramos of Rockaway, Samantha Bahia of West Orange, Connor Wisloff of Morristown and Tyler Rabinowitz of Long Valley.

For additional information on CCM’s Art and Design programs, visit http://bit.ly/CCMdesign.