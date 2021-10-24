CCM Class of 2020 Healthcare Students Exceed National Pass Rates

Healthcare graduates from the Class of 2020 at County College of Morris (CCM) had among the nation’s highest pass rates on their professional exams, continuing the trend of CCM alumni exceeding average pass rates around the country. Graduates of CCM’s nursing, radiography and respiratory therapy programs had pass rates higher than national averages.

CCM healthcare graduates typically exceed national pass rates and the Class of 2020 continued that record of excellence. The overall national average for first-time test takers of the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) exam for nursing was 86 percent for that class. CCM nursing graduates exceed that with a passing rate of 93.5 percent. The overall national pass rate for the American Registry of Radiologic Technology (ARRT) exam was 88 percent. CCM radiography graduates exceled with a passing rate of 92 percent. The overall national rate for the Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) exam was 67.2 percent. CCM respiratory therapy graduates surpassed that significantly with a passing rate of 100 percent.

“We are extremely proud of our graduates,” says Dr. Maria P. Isaza, dean of the School of Health Professionals & Natural Sciences. “Their success is a testimony of the high standards and dedication of our faculty.”

The CCM Nursing Program is fully accredited by the New Jersey Board of Nursing and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. These accreditations qualify graduates to sit for the NCLEX RN exam. Radiologic technologists work throughout the healthcare setting to create medical images to aid radiologists and other doctors with diagnosing and treating medical problems. The CCM program consists of one year of general education followed by two full years, including summers, for clinical education. Respiratory therapists help physicians evaluate patients and make recommendations for therapeutic improvement to patient care. The Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Respiratory Therapy at CCM prepares students to enter the workforce directly.