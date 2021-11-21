CCM Culinary Students Inducted into International Food and Wine Society

County College of Morris (CCM) is proud of its Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts students who were recently inducted as members of the Bailliage Joseph Donon chapter of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.

The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest and most prominent international food and wine society. The chapter in the United States is now in its 60th year with about 6,000 gourmands, chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers and others interested in the finest of dining. The society’s mission is to preserve the camaraderie and pleasures of the table and to promote excellence in all areas of culinary settings.

The induction ceremony was held at Farleigh Dickinson University, which recently formed the Bailliage Joseph Donon chapter with several community colleges, including CCM. CCM was the first community college to induct students into the new chapter. With nearly 21,000 members, the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs brings together enthusiasts from more than 80 countries who share the same values of quality, fine dining and interest in the culinary arts.

Twenty CCM students recently became the college’s second group to be inducted into the chapter. Chaîne des Rôtisseurs provides scholarship opportunities for culinary students and promotes young chef and sommelier competitions that attract contestants from around the world each year.

The CCM students who were recently inducted are Evelyn Cmielewski, of Flanders; Gean Castillo, of Morristown; Daniel Dell’Orto, of Randolph; Madeleine Tober, of Boonton; Keriann Jetton, of Boonton; Nicholas Rettagliata, of Boonton; Anita Ng, of Denville; Kristhel Diaz, of Rockaway; Lisa Dalton, of Basking Ridge; Jared Franco, of Randolph; Idris Pickett, of Maplewood; Erin Brennan, of Boonton; Max Pera, of Pequannock; Nathanial Lang, of Denville; Nicholas Saletto, of Oakridge; Patrick Lockman, of Succasunna; Samuel Howanice, of Pequannock; Sarah Lahmidi, of Long Valley; Eduardo Penafiel, of Dover; and Patrick Clark, of Morristown, were welcomed into the Bailliage Joseph Donor chapter for displaying excellence in their study of culinary.

“Culinary is a field that thrives on allure, and our participation in Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is evidence of our commitment to excellence and the tremendous talent of our students here at CCM,” says Professor Mark Cosgrove, chair of the Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts department at the college.

The Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts department at CCM provides students with real-world dining room, food and beverage management, and service experience. CCM offers associate degrees in Culinary Arts and Science, Hospitality Management, Restaurant Management and Event Planning, and certificates in Culinary Arts, and Hospitality Management and Event Planning.

To learn more about the Department of Hospitality Management &Culinary Arts at CCM, go to https://bit.ly/CCM_Culinary/.