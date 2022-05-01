CCM Design Students Return with Annual Fashion Show

The County College of Morris (CCM) annual student-run fashion show is back on the catwalk in-person this spring with the innovative theme “Revival of Fashion.”

The show will be held Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. in the Student Community Center, Davidson Rooms, on CCM’s Randolph campus, 214 Center Grove Road. This runway event, which is open to the public, is sponsored by the CCM Fashion Club and the Art & Design Department.

According to CCM Professor Kelly Whalen, chair of the Department of Art & Design, the college’s fashion design students are excited to deliver an amazing, live show of creativity and fashion glamour. This annual event has been on hiatus due to the pandemic.

“The students have been working in studios throughout Covid-19 and despite the many challenges,” said Whalen. “They continue to show resilience and determination by bringing this event back to campus. It is always a fun event for both students and guests.”

This year’s show features garments ranging from introductory to advanced garment making with styling envisioned by each designer.

Tickets are $5 for all guests and may be purchased at the Campus Life office in the Student Community Center before the event. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show.