CCM Gains Additional Top National Rankings

The dedication and commitment of County College of Morris (CCM) to provide exceptional programs for students has earned the college national ratings in several key areas. Most recently, CCM has gained several national rankings from College Factual in its 2022 listings.

The college is ranked #1 in the nation for its Associate in Fine Arts program. Faculty in that program are working artists who exhibit nationally and internationally with numerous awards to their credit. The college also is placed in the top 10 percent nationwide for its Criminal Justice, Nursing, Radiography and Respiratory Therapy programs.

Other prominent rankings from College Factual include:

#1 Most Popular and Best Quality Visual and Performing Arts Associate Programs in New Jersey

#1 Best Value Radiologic Technology and Graphic Design Associate Programs in the Middle Atlantic Region

College Factual uses data from the National Center of Education Statistics on graduate employment and earnings, tuition costs, college debt rates and other factors related to graduate success.

Over the past year, CCM has earned several prestigious ratings such as #1 for Associate Degrees by Intelligent, top 1.8 percent of the Best Community Colleges in the nation by Academic Influence, #1 in Alumni Salaries by Payscale and #1 Most Popular Online Business Administration & Management Associate Degree School in New Jersey by Business Degree Central.

