CCM Legacy Project Brings the Adventures of an Unlikely Thru-Hiker

Many may dream of hiking the entirety of the Appalachian Trail but making the time and actually doing it are not that simple. Hear from someone who did and learn of his adventures when the Legacy Project at County College of Morris (CCM) presents Derick Lugo for its second program of the Spring Semester.

The free online presentation takes place Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

“Derick Lugo, author of ‘The Unlikely Thru-Hiker,’ has many stories to tell about his amazing time walking many miles,” says Professor Samantha Gigliotti, from the Department of Biology & Chemistry and co-director of the Legacy Project. “We are very excited to hear what he has accomplished and what the future holds for him.”

“The Unlikely Thru-Hiker” is the story of a young black man from New York City, who as a stranger to hiking sets off on a humbling adventure from Springer Mountain, GA to Katahdin, ME. With an extremely overweight pack and a willfully can-do attitude to conquer the infamous trail, Lugo perseveres with humor, tenacity and an unshakeable commitment to grooming, earning him the name Mr. Fabulous.

For additional information about the event and the Zoom link, email legacy@ccm.edu or call 973-328-5469. The Legacy Project is an interdisciplinary initiative that presents engaging lectures for students, faculty, staff and members of the public. It is guided by a 35-member advisory committee consisting of faculty and staff at CCM.