CCM Longo Planetarium Reopens

After being closed for more than two years due to renovations and the pandemic, the Madeline D. and Joseph J. Longo Planetarium at County College of Morris (CCM) is reopening to thrill audiences with the wonders of outer space.

Kevin Conod, of Denville the former planetarium manager for The Newark Museum of Art, has been hired as the college’s new astronomer. He will begin running shows on the second and fourth Fridays in the evenings and Saturday afternoons starting this month. Friday shows will run at 7 and 8:15 p.m. and Saturday shows will run at 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

The upcoming shows are:

Cosmix

Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Recommended for Children Ages 5 – 8. 30 minutes

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be an astronaut? The first half of the show will be a 14-minute animated trip into space as a spectacular journey to the International Space Station. You will learn how to sleep in space, to cook astronaut food, take a zero-g shower – and use a cosmic toilet! In the second half of the show, you will learn about what it is like to be an astronomer with an amazing live tour of the nighttime sky, its constellations and stars, plus a lesson on how to find the planets.

From Earth to the Universe

Friday at 8:15 pm and Saturday at 4 pm. Recommended for Adults and Children Ages 8+. 45 minutes

The beauty of the night sky has inspired awe and wonder for as long as there have been people. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. Come revel in the splendor of the Universe from the planets in our Solar System, the colorful nebula and star clusters of the Milky Way, out to the glittering myriad galaxies beyond. Along the way, visitors will learn about the history of astronomy, the invention of the telescope and the giant observatories that allow us to probe the furthest reaches of space. This 30-minute voyage through space is followed by a 15-minute tour of the night sky and planets.

Starlit Nights

Saturday at 5:30 pm. Recommended for Adults and Children Ages 10+. 45 minutes

In this fantastic live tour of the night sky, the CCM astronomer will use the planetarium’s Digistar system to project tonight’s sky up on the dome. From constellations and stars to beautiful nebula and star clusters, he will point out what is currently in your night sky. You will know where to find the moon and planets, as well as learn about some of the latest astronomy news from space telescopes and planetary probes.

Since 1973, the planetarium has been bringing the stars to Northern New Jersey. After many years of planning and nearly a year of work, the facility underwent a major renovation and the new Madeline D. and Joseph J. Longo Planetarium opened April 15, 2010. The planetarium was closed again for additional renovations immediately before the pandemic reached New Jersey in March 2020, which then kept the facility shut down for two years.

“With the renovations and a new astronomer in place, CCM is thrilled to once again offer shows to delight, entertain and educate audiences of all ages,” said Karen VanDerhoof, vice president of Business & Finance, who oversees the planetarium’s operations.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at https://bookstore.ccm.edu/longo-planetarium-ccm/. Online reservations are strongly encouraged; limited tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Please note all programs start promptly at the times indicated. For your safety, latecomers will not be admitted to the planetarium theater once the lights are off, so make sure to arrive early and plan for any unexpected delays in travel and parking.

The Longo Planetarium is located on CCM’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. The planetarium is in Cohen Hall Room 207. The closest parking lots are 6 and 7. Follow the brown and white signs to Cohen Hall located in the center of campus. It is about a five-minute walk from the parking lot to the planetarium.

To learn more, visit www.ccm.edu/planetarium/.

