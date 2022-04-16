CCM President Iacono Named a 2022 ROI-NJ Influencer

County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono ranks amongst highly esteemed leaders in New Jersey as recognized by ROI-NJ on its 2022 ROI Influencers Power List in Higher Education. This is the fourth time Iacono has been selected as a leader and influencer in higher education by ROI-NJ.

Iacono was credited for CCM’s investment in being a comprehensive college serving both degree seekers and workforce development students, as well as being the top community college in New Jersey for graduates who earn the best salaries as reported by PayScale for five consecutive years.

“Being named by ROI-NJ as an influencer in higher education is an honor, especially when considering the exceptional depth of the many leaders across the State of New Jersey,” said Iacono. “CCM continues to grow because of the support from the local communities within Morris County, including students and parents, as well as our industry, community, business and educational partners throughout the state and nation. One of the greatest rewards of leading a community college is cultivating relationships that create impact and change lives.”

Over the past year, CCM has been ranked as Best for Transfer Students and the #1 Community College for Associate Degrees in New Jersey, positioning itself as a frontrunner for preparing students for a four-year degree at a university or college. In addition to offering degrees, CCM has become one of New Jersey’s economic engines producing a highly educated and skilled workforce for regional employment. CCM’s Center for Workforce Development has launched apprenticeship programs resulting in a 90 percent employment rate for students in advanced manufacturing. CCM is making it clear that its commitment to providing a robust education means that anyone in the community seeking an education has an opportunity to build an educational path meant specifically for them.

“Growing and expanding opportunities for our students and members of the communities we serve demonstrates the college’s commitment to truly being the community’s college, focused on positive impact and growth for Morris County,” said Iacono. “Through the vision and support of our Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and administration and with the extraordinary support of state and national legislators, county commissioners and local officials, we continue to strive to make CCM a college and partner of choice for area residents and businesses.”