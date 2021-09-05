CCM Student Publication The Promethean Wins Another National Award

Graphic Design USA has selected the 2020-2021 issue of The Promethean, the student-produced literary magazine at County College of Morris (CCM), for its 2020 Inhouse Graphic Design Award, marking the 41st national award the publication has received since 2005.

This most recent award recognizes the design work of studios that work inside a business or educational setting and highlights outstanding work in all categories and media. This year, The Promethean went up against 6,500 submissions for consideration, with only 10 percent selected for recognition by the panel of judges. The Inhouse Graphic Design Awards contest judges student work among professional designers in this very competitive field, as there is no student category.

The design team responsible for this 2020-2021 edition were Anthony Velotti of Roxbury, Allana Iskra of Montville, and Terrance Wilkins of Mine Hill.

“I am so pleased and humbled that this professional organization continues to confirm The Promethean’s excellence,” said Professor Kathy McNeil, faculty advisor for The Promethean. “The publication continues to be a showcase for the best that CCM has to offer, and the continued support from so many people on campus is a big part of its success.”

Graphic Design USA is a professional trade publication distributed eight times a year to members of the graphic design and advertising community. It highlights current industry trends and sponsors six design contests in different design disciplines each year.