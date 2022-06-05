CCM Students Gain 5th Place in the U.S. and 1st in the Mid-Atlantic in Math Competition

As they started to finish up the Spring Semester, a group of 38 math students, led by Dr. Chung Wong, professor of Mathematics, took part in the national Student Mathematics League spring competition. With the help of Mathematics Professor Heather Wolfgang, the competition went smoothly and CCM placed first in the Mid-Atlantic region and fifth in the nation.

The placements were based on the combined top five scores of students from each school. Each school held its competition on its campus and results were uploaded to a website that tallied the totals. The top scorers, in order, who gained CCM’s great rankings were Alicia Baum, of Lincoln Park; Sullivan Sharkey, of Mt. Arlington; Agranya Ketha, of Ledgewood; Tejas Mehta, of Succasunna; and Sean Lamb, of Mountain Lakes.

The Student Mathematics League is held each Fall and Spring Semester to offer students the opportunity to test their problem-solving skills and see how they compare to math students from around the nation. CCM started taking part in the competition fall 2018.

“We’re looking forward to running the competitions next academic year so even more students can apply their mathematical skills outside the classroom,” says Wong. “The competition offers students the opportunity not only to test their abilities but to gain increased confidence in their skills.”

Those with a degree in math are in high demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that math occupations will grow 28 percent through 2030, much faster than average for all occupations, adding 67,200 jobs nationwide.

