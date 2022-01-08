CCM Trustee Jeffrey Advokat Presented with Trustee Spotlight Award

A long-time and highly influential member of the Board of Trustees at County College of Morris (CCM), Jeffrey M. Advokat, Esq. recently was presented with a Trustee Spotlight Award from the New Jersey Council of County Colleges (NJCCC) for his expansive service on behalf of the state’s and nation’s community colleges.

Inscribed on the glass award, Advokat is commended for being, “A True Advocate Nationally and in New Jersey – Supporting the Mission of Community Colleges.”

“The New Jersey Council of County Colleges was honored to present the Trustee Spotlight Award to Jeff Advokat in recognition of his tireless service and strong leadership as a trustee of County College of Morris,” said Aaron Fichtner, president of the NJCCC. “Jeff is an active member of the Council of County Colleges, helping to guide the work of the state’s network of community colleges. Jeff is an innovative thinker who is committed to improving the lives of students and strengthening our communities and is incredibly deserving of statewide recognition.”

“Jeff’s service to County College of Morris and community colleges nationwide has been expansive and profound,” noted Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “CCM is now a nationally recognized college, which Jeff helped us to obtain through his guidance, commitment and direction, as he also has assisted trustees across the United States with his knowledge and passion. The CCM community takes great pride in the contributions Jeff has made to strengthen not only CCM but also community colleges across the country.”

“I am honored and deeply moved to have been presented with this award,” said Advokat. “I am a strong believer in the power of community colleges to transform lives and it is an honor and privilege to serve CCM and assist other trustees.”

A member of the Board of Trustees at CCM since 2002, Advokat now is serving as chair of the board for the third time. He also is an active member of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), serving on its Communications and Education Committee and frequently lecturing on the topic of board ethics for ACCT members and assisting with training new trustees in the intricacies of their role. He also actively participates in the NJCCC, serving on committees and taskforces.

Advokat is a senior partner of Advokat & Rosenberg, Esq. in Morristown, and a former Morris County Assistant Prosecutor. Professionally he has tried thousands of matters in all levels of court throughout his 41-year career and has garnered a 95 percent rate of success. He has experience in the classroom having taught business law at Caldwell University, the American Institute of Paralegal Studies, the New Jersey Assistant Prosecutor’s Association and the New York Chiropractic College. He earned his law degree from Hofstra University, his master’s Fellowship in Government from the Eagleton Institute of Rutgers University and his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers.