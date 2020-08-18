Cedar Grove Foot and Ankle Specialists, PC maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends in podiatry.

Courtesy of Cedar Grove Foot and Ankle Specialists

Dr. Matthew F. Wachtler, DPM, FACFAS

Dr. Wachtler graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He then went on to receive his medical degree from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. After completing his medical education, Dr. Wachtler was trained in foot and ankle reconstructive surgery at Morristown Medical Center of the Atlantic Health System. During his residency, he was elected chief resident and was extensively trained in complex foot and ankle pathologies both clinical and surgical.

Dr. Wachtler specializes in foot and ankle reconstructive surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, wound care, runners’ pathologies, diabetic foot care and all aspects of podiatric medicine and surgery. Dr. Wachtler is board certified in Foot Surgery and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons.

Dr. Wachtler also serves as the Secretary for the Eastern Division of the New Jersey Podiatric Medical Society and is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association. He is currently on staff at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ as well as Overlook Medical Center, Summit, NJ. Dr. Wachtler stays up to date on the advances of new techniques and procedures and has contributed to the field through multiple lectures, research projects and publications.

Dr. Wachtler is also proud to be voted Best Podiatrist in “Best of Essex 2018 & 2019”.