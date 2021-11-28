CELEBRITY EXTRA By Dana Jackson

PHOTO: Gary Cole on “NCIS” Photo credit: Michael Yarish/CBS —

Q: What is the TV show from a few decades ago that had supernatural elements and was set in a small Southern town? It only lasted one season. I feel like it would do really well if it had come out today instead. — C.W. A: My first guess would have been "Midnight, Texas," but that premiered on NBC in 2017. It starred Francois Arnaud ("The Moodys") and was based on a series of books by Charlaine Harris of "True Blood" fame. However, back in 1995, there was a show called "American Gothic" that better fits your timeline. It starred Gary Cole as a demonic sheriff of a small South Carolina town and Sarah Paulson as a ghost. Lucas Black played her younger brother. The series was created by Shaun Cassidy (yes, that Shaun Cassidy of the "Hardy Boys") and was a hit with critics, but it was canceled by NBC after just one season. Incidentally, Cassidy has gone on to be quite a successful producer, having consulted on the current hit medical drama "New Amsterdam" as well as the long-running police drama "Blue Bloods." "American Gothic" was Paulson's first major television role, but she's now known for being producer Ryan Murphy's muse in his "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story" franchises. Cole, who recently joined the cast of "NCIS," taking over for the legendary Gibbs (Mark Harmon), told Entertainment Weekly magazine that Sheriff Buck is the role he'd most like to revisit. *** Q: When is "This Is Us" coming back with new episodes? I heard this will be its last season. Say it isn't so! — R.B. A: "This is Us," the show everyone loves to cry to, returns for its final episodes beginning Jan. 4. It gets a head start before the 2022 Winter Olympics airs on NBC in February. The last new episode of "This Is Us" was in May, where it jumped four years ahead with a shocking wedding. Season six will consist of 18 episodes. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, has promised that there will be "no looming questions when we get through the end of next season. Everything will be resolved." Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin on "This Is Us," has already landed a pilot for a new series, "The Never Game" on CBS. It's still in development, but it's based on the novel of the same name by Jeffrey Deaver, so it looks promising. *** Q: I was so sad to see the character of Dean written out of "Station 19" recently. Why would they get rid of him? — D.C. A: According to Deadline, Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan approached producers about leaving the show as Dean Miller at the end of season four, but the parting was amicable. He simply wants to stretch his wings after five years of playing a firefighter on the Seattle-based drama. Prior to "Station 19," Onaodowan played the dual roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in the Broadway hit "Hamilton."