Centenary University First Lady Fondly Recalls Modern Pentathlon Days

Photos courtesy of Centenary University

By Steve Sears

When you speak with Jeanne Murphy, the First Lady of Centenary University, you know that she is a person who cares about people and unity.

Consider, for example, her opinion on the importance of the Olympic Games. “Sports, especially at the international level can really bring people and countries together – especially during this challenge of the global pandemic,” she says. “There’s something you appreciate about the Olympics every four years. It’s this really great event that you want to be part of and cheering on your country.”

Murphy, who sat on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees, has embraced Centenary University and the Hackettstown community and she is part of a group that has initiated a yearlong lecture series at Centenary University for its students that transcends the Olympic Games. Murphy says, “It’s about the people, and the behind-the-scenes and years of preparation to be their best. “That’s what this lecture series is doing, just bringing in experts with a variety of backgrounds.”

Murphy, who is the wife of Centenary University President, Dr. Bruce Murphy, grew up in Saint Louis, Missouri as part of an active family and childhood. A YMCA age group swimmer, she also took part in gymnastics and cheerleading. With a scholarship, she entered the Army Nurse Corps. “I thought that would be an interesting field,” she says. “I liked caring for people, and always had something about sports in my mind, but just wasn’t sure how all that was going to fit together.”

Murphy went through nursing school and officer training, and chose to be assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston military base in San Antonio, Texas. “Not only because I wanted to work at the burn unit,” she says, “but at that time it was the only burn unit in the military and one of the premiere ones in the country. So, I thought this would really get me involved with intensive care, to put all this knowledge to work, but also because I learned that the U.S. Modern Pentathlon team trained in San Antonio and Fort Sam Houston.”

Her choice would lead to something significant. When not working, Murphy trained in each of the Modern Pentathlon disciplines (one-touch epée fencing, 200-meter freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a final combined event of pistol shooting and 3200-meter cross country running). The United States team, which was seeking to get women involved after the sport was for the previous century only open to males. “Every country, not just the United States, was trying to form a women’s team and make an effort to try to get the Olympic movement, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to recognize this as a sport for women. They had kind of dangled the carrot in front of me. I was already participating in their workouts, the morning swims and all that, so I was a known person, and they said, ‘If you can meet these male standards in the run and in the swim, we will put you on the team, and you will learn the three skill sports: equestrian, epee fencing, and marksmanship.” She achieved the standard in the run and swim, and she made the team. “It was just incredible, but I had to do quite a bit of hustling to get up to speed and learn these other sports and work in the ICU for burns along with that. It was some long days and nights.”

Murphy was afforded time to train for a year, and by that time other athletic and talented women had come into the program, and a contingent of five women started to train and other countries did the same. It wasn’t until 1996 that the Modern Pentathlon became an Olympic sport for women’s teams, but Murphy and the U.S. Modern Pentathlon women’s team formed in 1975 were able to go to the first World Cup in 1977, which was held in Poland, Sweden, and Great Britain. “It was my first time overseas,” Murphy recalls, “and it was just a really incredible experience. It was a competition that was not fancy, elaborate, or really with any high visibility, but it got everybody together and moving forward.”

Positive change has always been Murphy’s forte. “As I reflect, I believe I was part of a positive change, and development of new directions through sports, fitness, and health, that are making wellness things more accessible for people in general.”